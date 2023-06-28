Home » There is black ice on the streets of Bariloche: extreme caution when driving
There is black ice on the streets of Bariloche: extreme caution when driving

There is black ice on the streets of Bariloche: extreme caution when driving

The night frosts caused the formation of black ice in the streets and avenues of Bariloche Therefore, it is requested to travel with extreme caution and at low speed in the mountains.

Civil Protection reported that this phenomenon of black ice, which consists of a thin layer of frozen water on the asphaltwhich shines through and takes on the color of the pavement or gravel, is evident in the road of the municipal commons.

In Bariloche yesterday it rained in a large part of the city and some snowfall was recorded in other sectors, especially neighborhoods located in higher areas.

At 7 o’clock the temperature marked 1ºC and the thermal sensation -1.7ºC. No precipitation is forecast for today and the maximum is estimated at 4ºC.

Tomorrow, Thursday, lower temperatures are expected, with 6ºC and snowfall during the early morning.

On the road to Siete Lagos -which integrates a section of Route 40 between San Martín de los Andes and Villa La Angostura- last night stones of various sizes were detached as a result of the intense rainfall that were removed and by midnight the road had been left clear.


