“There is Hope”: New TV Series Showcasing the Growth of Domestic Talents in Modern Cities

TV series “There is Hope” to be aired on August 5th

China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn: The highly anticipated TV series “There is Hope” is set to premiere on August 5th and will be broadcast every night during the prime time slots on Dragon TV and Jiangsu Satellite TV. The drama revolves around the growth and personal development of local talents in modern cities.

The plot features Shen Dudu, a boxing coach portrayed by talented actress Lu Yanqi, who finds herself torn between love and friendship. Shen Dudu’s character goes through various challenges but ultimately finds joy and healing in her daily life with her friends, particularly Fang Luopu. The series aims to showcase a heartwarming and inspiring story.

Portraying Shen Dudu, Lu Yanqi brings life to the character with her lively and straightforward personality. As a loyal boxing coach, Shen Dudu spends her time quarreling with her friends and caring for them. She even goes to great lengths to protect her intoxicated girlfriend. Through the ups and downs of her life, Shen Dudu falls in love with Lin Xiaopan and battles alongside her in critical moments, ultimately experiencing a happiness she truly deserves.

In order to truly immerse herself in the role of a boxing coach, Lu Yanqi even learned boxing before filming. Born in a dance background, Lu Yanqi possesses a unique aura and is known for her sweet appearance and exceptional acting skills. With her remarkable performance in the role of Shen Dudu, she perfectly captures the essence of the character.

Prior to her portrayal of Shen Dudu, Lu Yanqi has already left a lasting impression on audiences with her diverse roles. From playing police officer Li Han in “Crime Hunting Illustrated Book” to the brave and kind Xiaodie in “Do you know if it should be green, fat, red and thin”, Lu Yanqi has showcased her versatility as an actress. Her performances as Suma in “Kyushu Misty Records”, Dong Qiuhe in “Qing Ping Le”, jealous princess Qi in “Crane Huating”, and nympho Ran Zishu in “Please Love Me” have also been highly praised by viewers. Lu Yanqi’s dedication and heartfelt interpretations of her roles have earned her the title of “Girl of Disgusting Face,” and fans are eagerly awaiting more of her exceptional work in the future.

With its intriguing storyline and a talented cast led by Lu Yanqi, “There is Hope” is expected to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impact. Don’t miss the premiere on August 5th!

