“There is no one who wants to build it”

The proposal for a bike path named after Evelyn Alarcón, the policewoman who was the victim of a road accident in Regina, was thought to remember the young woman who was run over to death in 2021. Her family promoted the initiative and with the support of many citizens they managed to get the national funds, however so far there is no progress in its construction.

Cesar Alarcón, father of the young victim of the road accident, spoke with BLACK RIVER and commented that they are in a desperate instance to see that this work for which they fought so hard and that was approved by regional councilors cannot be carried out. He assured that the municipality sent the tender to summon construction companies, but no one shows up.

«We have been fighting with this for a year and eight months, the money is there and there are already two tenders that have been made here in Villa Regina and no company has appeared. She has been deserted, “said Alarcón. He maintained that during the last call that was made from the municipality, they were optimistic because two companies had appeared, one from Neuquén and the other from La Pampa, but “when the envelopes were opened they did not appear.”

Faced with this distressing situation, Alarcón commented that in a meeting with the mayor of Regina it was decided to make a direct contract in order to speed up the process. “I’m calling all the people I’ve known all this time to give us a hand and help us get a company to come do the work,” he said.

«I do not understand why the work cannot be completedOther cities have a bike path and we in Villa Regina with almost 50,000 inhabitants cannot have one,” he criticized.

In turn, he commented that with his son they made a work with drones from the National Route to Island 58 in which they showed the “dangerousness” of that artery where there were more than 17 deaths. “But I see that there is no political will for someone to do it,” she said.

Two years after Evelyn’s death, the cycle path continues to stop

Evelyn Alarcón lost her life in April 2021 when the bicycle she was riding on the shoulder of General Paz Avenue was hit from behind by Aldo De Toffol, who was driving a pickup truck and fled.

The proposal of this cycle path to remember the young fatal victim consists of a work that will cover seven kilometers.

According to Cesar Alarcón, the project is to carry out a bike path in both directions of the avenue, one in the direction of the Island and the other in the direction of the urban area of ​​Regina. Includes the luminaries since at sunset it is a place with little visibility. “I was going to have about 50 or 60 streetlights,” he said.

For this Proyect, an amount was secured from Nation approved by the Minister of Public Works, Gabriel Katopodis, which started at 220 million and has now reached almost 400. Despite the secured fund, it still cannot be built.

«The other day a cycle path was inaugurated in Viedma, it has 17 kilometers. So I’m going to say why can’t we have? Don’t we locals deserve a bike lane? We are so useless that we cannot manage a bicycle path or there is no will, those who have to work do not want to work, “Alarcón criticized.

In closing, Evelyn’s father said: “The truth is that it is unfair. We have a very beautiful city but it is at least 20 or 30 years behind.”





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

