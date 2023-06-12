“There is no vision as anti-market as the current administration”: why the economy will improve after the elections

This Sunday we had a series of provincial elections with results for all tastes. In San Luis, the Rodríguez Saá lost their stronghold to Juntos por el Cambio, which also triumphed in Mendoza, while the ruling party swept Tucumán. These results can be useful when choosing investment tools.

In this context, we communicate with Sergio Moralesfintech consultant and economic journalist, who spoke about the elections and their impact on market expectations.

Investment profiles

“The first thing to see is what type of investor you are and, for me, there are two very marked types: the very risky and the conservative,” said Morales, who later completed: “We have to see how much risk we can or want to assume”.

“It is important to do a bond arbitragebetween the AL30 and GD30 there is a difference in price but it has a similar treatment when it comes to being restructured”, explained the interviewee. “Restructurings are long processes and perhaps we need liquidity”he added.

historically low prices

Along the same lines, the expert said that Argentine bonds are compared with the prices of countries that are in war conflicts. “Venezuelan bonds pay less than Argentine ones”supplemented.

“The general panel had a big rise, there are still actions that are very delayed,” explained the interviewee. “It is very difficult for whoever comes to have such an anti-market vision as the current management”, he concluded.