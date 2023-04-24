There is one day left to take advantage of Pre-Trip 4: how to load the vouchers

The fourth edition of Incentive Program for the Presale of National Tourist ServicesPreviaje, will conclude this Tuesday April 25th for the ticket purchases and the hiring of accommodation and tourism products.

“On Tuesday the Pre-Travel purchase window ends. The program has numbers that continue to surprise. We are happy because it was a challenge, because it is for the lowest season of the year, which is May and June,” said the Minister of Tourism, Matías Lammensin statements made in the last hours on FM Milenium.

Pre-Trip 4: how PAMI retirees and pensioners access the 70 percent refund

As explained from the official orbit It is expected that this fourth edition will generate a movement of one million tourists, purchases for $15,000 million and a total economic impact of $50,000 million.

How to upload the vouchers

The program seeks to distribute the demand of national tourism to strengthen the activity in low season, and recognizes a credit from the State in favor of consumers equivalent to 50% of the amount of each operation to purchase tourist services that they carry out.

Here is the key issuee how to upload the receipts of the purchases made. Here we pass you an instructive with brief clarifications to do it.

Once the pre-purchase has been made with a provider registered in the program, the interested party must register validating their identity in “My Argentina” and fill in their personal data. It is very important that you verify that all the data is correctly registered, since Turismo will take that information to issue your card. Then you must create the profile of your trip/s indicating date, origin, destination, passengers, etc. and associate the corresponding anticipated purchase receipts.

What type of proofs can be presented?

Invoices or Receipts B or C issued electronically with CAE, in Argentine pesos, with the name and ID of the requesting user and tickets or tickets in the case of regular long-distance land transportation under national jurisdiction and regular cabotage air-commercial transportation of passengers. Remember that you must keep the proof of payment accreditation as it may be required.

Finallyvouchers for accommodation services with domicile in the same town of residence of the beneficiary are not allowed.

Can receipts or invoices be uploaded in other people’s names?

No. All invoices or receipts must be uploaded by the owner in the name and ID of whom they were issued.. For example, if a person wishes to give a trip to another, the voucher must be uploaded by the holder of the invoice, regardless of the person(s) who is going to make said trip.

These are the last hours to load the vouchers for the Pre-Travel.

How to load the plane tickets?

In the case of JetSmart and Flybondi all tickets corresponding to the same reservation must be charged togethers. This implies that if there are 4 tickets issued with the same reservation code, they must be charged by the person who made the purchase in a single charge. On the Pre-Trip page there is an instruction to carry out this step.

In the case of Aerolíneas Argentinas, on the other hand, it is necessary to charge the different tickets separately. or charges that form a reserve. This implies that if a reservation includes 2 tickets, each ticket must be charged separately, indicating its respective cost. At the same time, if the ticket includes extra charges (additional baggage, financing expenses, etc.), it is necessary to indicate their ticket number.

How long does it take to validate the vouchers?

The validation of vouchers can take up to 72 hours.

10 features that explain how PreTravel 4 works

The program It is for people over 18 years of age residing in the countrywho must have a Unique Tax Identification Code (CUIT) or Unique Labor Identification Code (CUIL), and their identification is done through the Mi Argentina Level 3 application. The Prevoyage only achieves and generates benefits in advance purchases made before registered tourist providers, duly invoiced and paid in full, from last April 19 and until tomorrow, for services to be used from May 24 to June 30 of this year. Purchases of regular cabotage air transport services made directly from the service provider, without the intermediation of another company or establishment and those of regular long-distance land transport services under national jurisdiction, are accredited by means of their corresponding travel ticket. legally issued by the provider, whose validation is subject to confirmation by the service provider. Those advance purchases and their respective vouchers for a total amount of less than $1,000 do not generate benefits nor will they be covered by the program. Likewise, the minimum amount that must be credited for one or more anticipated purchases to access the benefit is $10,000. Purchases of services to be rendered or carried out wholly or partially outside the national territory are also not included in the Pre-Trip, nor when it comes to accommodation services located in the same town of residence of the beneficiary. In the same way, purchases of wholesale services are not counted, nor those carried out under the “payment at destination” modality, nor the temporary rental of houses, apartments or rooms for domestic use or for housing. For their part, PAMI retirees obtain recognition of 70% of the total amount accredited for advance purchases. The maximum amount of credit that a beneficiary can receive is $70,000 and, once that sum is reached, credit and benefits cannot be generated again. The credit coupons will be available for use from the date of provision of the purchased service and until October 31 of this year, and may be used throughout the national territory.

