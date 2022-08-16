Listen to the audio version of the article

if he cooking show is now one of the most popular television genres, but there are surprisingly few TV series set in a kitchen, or whose narrative mechanism revolves around the preparation of food. Watching The bear (went to the USA on FX on Hulu, unreleased in Italy) one would think that it is a waste of dramatic potential and, also, how incredible it is that such a project was not attempted by us.

In At home everyone is fine (Sky), to say, the protagonist family owns a restaurant, but they keep so far away from the specific problems of the sector that it would not have changed much if it were a hotel or a car dealership.

The bearon the other hand, he immediately goes into details: Carmy Berzatto, a young promise in the kitchen gourmet who worked as a chef in the best restaurants in the world (The French Laundry in California, Noma in Copenhagen) returns to Chicago following the death of his brother Mikey and takes over the filthy sandwich shop he inherited. The original beef of Chicagoland is a neighborhood place, with a good reputation but firm in time, specializing inItalian beefa succulent meat sandwich that is also one of Chicago’s signature dishes.

The backstory Carmy is actually introduced a little at a time: the pilot starts in beef stockings and runs very fast, immediately raising the dramatic tension to its maximum. The frenzied pace of the kitchen is rendered to great effect, but the worst is that Mikey’s easygoing management has brought the place to the brink of bankruptcy – a single skipped cashout could mean closure. And in every episode there is a disaster that needs to be remedied: a wrong delivery from a supplier, a negative evaluation by the hygiene department, a power failure. As opening hours draw near inexorably, a solution must be found because survival hangs by a thread.

Created by Christopher Storer (Ramy, Dickinson), who signs most of the directing and screenplays, The bear has the shape of a comedy – half-hour episodes, sometimes grotesque secondary characters, jokes – but a very realistic tone and a very high anxiety coefficient. The seventh episode is perhaps the best example of this, a single swirling sequence shot in which you desperately try to avoid the inevitable.