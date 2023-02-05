There may be no Wu Jing in “The Wandering Earth 3” starring in two consecutive films: How to resurrect is the key

The current box office of “The Wandering Earth 2” has exceeded 3.35 billion yuan. The total box office this time may not exceed the 4.68 billion of the first part, but it can still be recorded in history, and it has aroused everyone’s interest in “The Wandering Earth 3”. There are too many clues and easter eggs left this time.

In the first two works of “The Wandering Earth”, Wu Jing played the leading role, playing the key role Liu Peiqiang in the movie, but in “The Wandering Earth 3”, how Wu Jing’s role appears is a problem, because his role in the first part Already sacrificed, “The Wandering Earth 2” is actually a prequel,Wu Jing played the young Liu Peiqiang, who was born on January 22, 2023, the first day of the new year, which coincides with the release time of the movie.

Is Wu Jing still in “The Wandering Earth 3”? In an interview on CCTV a few days ago, director Guo Fan and starring Wu Jing interviewed and mentioned that “The Wandering Earth 2” tried one of the most difficult techniques in the field of visual effects, which is “being a human being”, trying to make Liu Peiqiang return to around 20 years old.

Wu Jing joked next to him, “It seems that “The Wandering Earth 3″ just doesn’t have me.” This sentence also aroused heated discussions among everyone.

According to the previous statement, “The Wandering Earth 3” is already in production, and it will take at least two or three years before it will be released. It is too early to say whether Wu Jing will participate, and the team may not have a reasonable setting for Liu Peiqiang’s resurrection.

However, judging from the digital life, MOSS artificial intelligence and other clues in “The Wandering Earth 2”, it is not surprising that Liu Peiqiang played by Wu Jing appeared in the movie. I believe the team will not give up the sign of Wu Jing. After all, he invested 60 million For the first part, the box office appeal is also extremely strong.