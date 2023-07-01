There will be STEP between Malena Galmarini and Julio Zamora in Tigre

After the denunciations of threats against massismothe mayor Julio Zamora was authorized to compete in the PASO de Tigre within the Union for the Homeland. Malena Galmarini, the executive director of Aysa and wife of Sergio Massahad issued a message to the Electoral Board to enable the list and compete.

Around 2:00 p.m. this Saturday, July 1, The party Electoral Board enabled the list of Zamora to compete in Tigreshortly after Galmarini made a surprise request to the Board: “I love Tigre and its people like few things in this world, and I know that it can once again be a place of reference as it was with Ubieto and Sergio Massa. I believe in the union as a mechanism for the sum of efforts, but also in democracy and electoral competition as a method to resolve leadership“.

“If Mayor Julio Zamora wants to come to the PASO of Unión por la Patria and compete, abandoning the other applications he presented in other political parties, welcome to the PASO,” continued the executive director of AySA.

“Y if you are willing to accompany Massa, because he changed his mind in the last days, also welcomebecause nothing more wonderful for Tigre than a neighbor of ours being President”, took the opportunity to point out the candidate for mayor.

“I ask the Electoral Board of Unión por la Patria to authorize the mayor’s candidacy and competition, because our neighbors in Tigre, who want more for their future, are the ones who have the right to choose,” he concluded forcefully.

Zamora’s complaints of threats

The mayor of the district to the north of the suburbs in an interview with PROFILE pointed out conflicts with the head of the Palacio de Hacienda. “I talked to him and he wanted me to get off. I told him no and he ripped off some very dark underground work.”

“I am firm to compete. I congratulated him because the way in which he achieved his candidacy is commendable and has a lot to do with the modus operandi of what is happening to me as well,” Zamora added.

“I told him that I was making myself available to work in the party and that I had decided to participate as mayor. He told me that he was not going to be impartial, so I replied that I would review the position of what I told him and the way in which I compete“said the community chief.

According to the account of the current mayor of Tigre, where he has his stronghold and his house, the Minister of Economy, in exchange for him getting off, they made a series of offers such as being a provincial deputy, but he refused. And from that, he says, he began to suffer a series of “pressures” with a single objective: to get him down.

The observations of the Electoral Board to the list of Zamora

The electoral board observed Zamora’s list in Tigre based on “Resolution Number 12.” The cause was to have presented under different seals because, faced with the possibility that Unión por la Patria would not provide him with the complete list, Zamora presented his candidacy for mayor under two other stamps: Tigre Comunidad de Vida”, a neighborhood party; and “Communal Action of the Tigre Party”, also local cut.

“They are asking me to decline my alleged candidacies in other parties. Technically there is no candidacy of mine in other parties,” Zamora pointed out in dialogue with Radio With You.

For his part, from the Electoral Board they clarified that they had not rejected the candidacy, that they had only marked the irregularity and that he had to withdraw his candidacies in other electoral fronts, which he did and that is why his candidacy was authorized.

How the Electoral Board of Unión por la Patria is made up in the Province

The electoral Board of Unión por la Patria in Buenos Aires territory is chaired by the Minister of Infrastructure of the province of Buenos Aires and a candidate to renew the mayorship in Malvinas Argentinas, Leonardo Nardini. The Minister of the Environment, Daniela Vilar; the quartermaster of Admiral Brown, Mariano Cascallares; the massista vice president of the Buenos Aires Legislature Ruben Eslaiman; the provincial deputy John Paul of Jesus; Margarita Recalde; Provincial Senator Teresa García. The massista provincial deputy Ramiro Gutiérrez; the leader of Nuevo Encuentro Florencia De Luca; and the president of the IPS, Marina Moretti.

