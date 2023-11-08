“There’s a little less slapstick on the new album” – EUROTEURO in a mica interview – mica

After the summer hit “Autogrill” went through the roof a few years ago, the Viennese pop group EUROTEURO is now re-emerging on the scene as a duo two years after their last album “Volume II” with a third record: “Volume III” ( Release: November 10th, 2023, Siluh Records) remains true to the usual electro sound and the reality of life narrative, according to their own statement it has become more musical, but a little less absurd. However, anyone who knows EUROTEURO also knows that that may not mean anything. Katharina Reiffenstuhl met frontman Peter T. for an interview and talked about political influences in music, the band formations of the last few years and Vienna’s music scene.

EUROTEURO existed in times before the huge inflation. Where did this name come from back then?

Peter T.: Actually, it was created as a bit of a gag. It’s a term that was used when the euro was introduced, that you always have in your head, but that no longer has any real meaning. Back in 2016, people heard the term and associated it with a time that will no longer come.

And now on your new album you sing about the exact topic of inflation in “Teuer”. As if you had already smelled it back then.

Peter T.: Yes indeed. But it was never planned for this project to exist for so long and to reach this scale. That was actually just fun.

It’s almost ironic that you make your money with songs about inflation.

Peter T.: That’s correct. I wouldn’t call us a political band, but we do try to keep our music and concerts accessible. Entry to the release show in Vienna costs 15 euros, which should be fine. Since the last release two years ago, I don’t think we’ve ever played here for admission. If anyone wants to see us but doesn’t have any money, they should just write to the label. [lacht]

So you don’t want to be consciously political with your music?

Peter T.: This is inevitable, it always resonates to a certain extent in the form of expression we choose. If we were a political act, we would have to take a position on many issues. We do it a little bit anyway, be it with topics like inflation or escapism. That way you can put us in the right corner. And despite the name EUROTEURO We didn’t get any inquiries from the AFD. This is often asked in interviews in Germany, the slogan could also be used in a way that is a bit critical of the EU.

“THE BASIC IDEA OF EUROTEURO WAS THAT IT WORKED WITHOUT A LOT OF FELLOWSHIP”

Over time you have become a collective. How many people are you really with at the moment? EUROTEURO?

Peter T.: That was a bit of a phase, 2018 to 2019. We’ve been around for 7 years and a lot of people were part of one year of that EUROTEURO. The Internet doesn’t forget. [lacht] But I don’t want to deny it at all, I think there is a strong connection, especially through the song “Autogrill”. Or the entire collective can be seen in the video for “Termination”. But that then dissolved for various reasons. It wasn’t planned from the start that it would have this fixed formation. There were simply a lot of musicians who took part and contributed their creative ideas.

But officially there are only two of you?

Peter T.: On stage, yes. A few people also worked on the LP, but you can only hear them on the album. Most of the live stuff now takes place solo, or with Katarina. The live performance wins, of course, because she sings many of the songs. This will also be the case on the album release tour.

Do you have any support for the tour?

Peter T.: No, actually only the two of us do that. There we are on the train and enjoying this small group. If two people can even be called a group.

On tour by train, does that work?

Peter.: Yes, we have two large suitcases and that’s fine. The basic idea EUROTEURO was that it worked without a lot of bells and whistles. That it has this formative aspect, that this music is not reproduced live every evening, but rather the song is presented and performed. The main instrument is simply the laptop. Maybe we’ll take a synthesizer with us this time, but that would be the ultimate feeling.

“IF I MOVED SOMEWHERE NOW, I COULDN’T DO THE SAME THING I DO HERE”

How does Vienna as a city influence your music?

Peter T.: It’s certainly influenced to some extent, probably mainly by other people we play music with here. We also have a large network of people and resources, be it studio-wise or something like that. I would say that if I moved somewhere else now, I wouldn’t be able to do the same things I’m doing here. Basically, I don’t try to carry the Vienna map in front of me and say it “We have Viennese insults”.

But you definitely have that, I would say.

Peter T.: Yes eh. That’s not a bad thing and I would never revise it. The place shapes you, we have both been in Vienna for over 20 years now, so that must have rubbed off on us. When you’re in the middle of it all, you just see it less.

LP Cover “Volume III” (c) Jan Hasenauer

Are there artists from Vienna with whom you would like to do a feature?

Peter T.: We always have a few feature requests, but to be honest very little comes through. I don’t really feel the need to do anything with anyone there. It would be obvious, with JÜRGENS OF VOODOO to do something, but that has never happened either, even though he is a very good friend of mine. In general, there has never been a song where I thought to myself: Yes, I want “feat. EUROTEURO” stands. Maybe someone will do it in the future. I’m just picky. You have to be able to stand for something.

How do you compare with the Neue Deutsche Welle?

Peter T.: This cannot really be dismissed out of hand. Especially on the first album, the sound is definitely part of the sound cosmos. With the current album, however, it’s not as strong. It certainly came about in the early years because a lot was done with the first drum machines back then. Than that with EUROTEURO started, these were my first own songs and recordings, and I couldn’t do more than use the drum machine. But that was enough for me. Apparently the Neue Deutsche Welle is really popular again now anyway, I’m just waiting for the big gigs. [lacht]

“WE DON’T TRY TO CONVINCE OTHER PEOPLE ABOUT OUR MUSIC”

There are four years between “Volume I” and “Volume III”. How have you developed from your own perspective?

Peter T.: There’s a little less slapstick on the new album. Someone once said it sounds a bit like being caught up in reality. The first album was a bit more absurd in terms of lyrics, it was on another level. It’s still that now EUROTEURO-Style and you recognize it, but the mood is different and it’s also become a bit more musical. It lives a little more. And I’m happy about that too. This is the conclusion for this project, for this cycle of “Volume III”. I think if we move any further away now, it won’t be any more EUROTEURO. But we don’t want to push anything in any direction either. We don’t try to convince other people about our music. Anyone who wants to hear our concerts is welcome to come. We also don’t want to continuously release songs without any connection, which then – as soon as there are enough songs – are put back on a volume and sold as a new record. We have now said goodbye to this idea. In the future it will be a new album that is not a collection of singles, but that has to fit together and have thread and flow. I think we succeeded a little bit with this album anyway.

Thank you for the talk!

Katharina Reiffenstuhl

++++

Live:

Album release show, November 17th, 2023 – TAGADA, Vienna

++++

Links:

Euroteuro (Instagram)

Euroteuro (Bandcamp)

Share this: Facebook

X

