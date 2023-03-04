Home Entertainment There’s a reason why Song Minho was in substitute service! Suffering from panic disorder 6 years ago: Life feels like a tragedy when not working- KSD 韩星网(star)
There's a reason why Song Minho was in substitute service! Suffering from panic disorder 6 years ago: Life feels like a tragedy when not working

2023-03-03

Song Minho, born in 1993, will officially enlist in the army on March 24.

This time Song Minho is not performing his national defense duties as an active soldier, but is serving as a social service member instead. The agency YG Entertainment stated: “In order to prevent accidental release due to crowds and chaos, no activities will be held at the scene.” Song Minho will receive basic military training at the training center from the 24th, and will continue to serve as a social service officer after that.

After the news of Song Minho’s enlistment was made public, many fans and netizens recalled the story he mentioned in “Wu Enying’s Gold Consulting Office” last year. In fact, he has suffered from panic disorder and bipolar disorder since the end of 2017. He was out of breath, passed out, and had a feeling of dying, so he often went to and from the hospital for treatment.

At that time, Song Minhao became a representative of “Variety Show Beans” because of his participation in variety shows such as “New Journey to the West” and “Jiang’s Kitchen”, and his popularity was very popular. Song Minho said: “When there is no filming, I feel that life is like a tragedy. The time alone is very painful. I am used to not revealing my weak side to the outside world.”

