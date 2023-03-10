Spring 2023,Theory released a new season joint series, is also the second season of Theory to launch a designer joint series. As a minimalist modern brand, with high-quality luxury fabrics, exquisite tailoring and minimalist style based on fashion brands, it is exploring more possibilities for fashion development. The Theory Project designer co-branded series under the brand reimagines Theory’s way of dressing by subtly introducing fashion themes and trends, aiming to meet the needs of modern life through functional product design concepts. The design of designer Lucas Ossendrijver makes the concept of urban modernity and Theory achieve a harmonious symbiosis and balance, that is, high-quality fabrics, ingenious craftsmanship, minimalist aesthetics, and the belief that clothing needs to be beneficial to the world. The stylish and versatile items of Theory Project designer series, whether worn as a complete set or mixed with Theory classic products, can make everyone feel positive, comfortable and energetic at any moment in daily life.

This time Lucas is designing2023 spring joint name, exploring the dynamic energy of New York and bringing it into design. The 2023 men’s and women’s spring clothing series adopts light and smooth fabrics, incorporates functionality in the details, and creates dynamic custom prints, highlighting the urban spirit and vitality. This series is inspired by the dynamic New York lifestyle, bold color art and silhouette tailoring, the combination design of wearability and functional style, following Theory’s luxurious and high-quality fabrics, embellished with curved stripes and reflective materials, designed for urban life, Combining femininity and masculine power. The whole series is full of spring atmosphere, showing smart energy. Layered with Theory’s classic single products, it will inject fashion and casual temperament, show your own modern attitude, and add rich collocation inspiration to Theory’s modern wardrobe. The first Sneaker launched by Theory combines new materials and functional properties to form a collision, further integrating feminine charm and masculine strength.





This collection strongly highlights the coincidence of Lucas and Theory’s design philosophies. Lucas said, “Design is full of imagination, but it needs to be implemented in terms of function and purpose. The design of this series of clothing is people-oriented and focuses on people’s lifestyles. Even though Theory Project is a joint model, it aims to serve everyone. .To provide opportunities for all to have choices.” With this belief, Lucas boldly uses color and craft design. In this collection, blues, purples and ruby ​​reds complement each other beautifully with dull grays, vibrant ambers and moss greens.





This series upgrades more functional designs and focuses on creating dynamic visual effects. For example, using Gore-Tex fabrics on blended cotton fabrics, the reflective effect increases the matching of functional styles, which reduces the seriousness of this season’s clothing and increases the fun. In addition, the dress has an asymmetrical design with a more sloping front and a slightly lower drop. It has an elastic waistband on the back and a velvet ribbon on the front, which can be tied or lowered according to the consumer’s preference. Or parkas are cropped, with a larger silhouette at the back and a shorter front cut for a sculptural character. “Our focus is not on one silhouette, but on options, and the men’s and women’s styles can be worn interchangeably,” adds Lucas.





The Sneaker sneakers designed by Theory Project feature complex stitching techniques and excellent production. They are also embellished with curved stripes and made of reflective materials. They range from lavender to off-white with different textures, giving the shoes more matching possibilities, simple, vivid and natural. The unisex sneaker further breaks down the boundaries between masculine and feminine, with a custom rubber sole designed for exploring urban streets.





Theory Project designer joint series 2023 spring new products, to unlock the modern wardrobe, abandon the rigidity of the classic tailoring, and make Theory’s characteristic basic outline full of dynamic vitality, increase affinity, and show uninhibited characteristics inadvertently. The energy of New York is brought to life by Theory Project in a campaign shot by David Sims. The collection includes men’s ready-to-wear, shirts, trousers and women’s tops, trousers, skirts, footwear and accessories. The series will go on sale in mid-March, so stay tuned for the latest information on Theory’s official social media channels.

About Theory

Founded in 1997, it is an urban minimalist and modern brand from New York. Theory is committed to presenting avant-garde wearing aesthetics of luxury, fashion and comfort through high-quality fabrics and exquisite tailoring. The Theory For Good series uses environmentally friendly fabrics, thinks about the future, and constantly explores the balanced development of fashion and nature.

Theory For Good

Theory has always been committed to becoming a modern enterprise with environmental awareness and social responsibility. Starting from high-quality touch, practicality and meeting design needs, it purchases fabrics from high-quality suppliers around the world and undergoes rigorous testing to create Theory For Good. Environmentally friendly Fabric; by continuously increasing the proportion of clothing made of sustainable materials in the current season series, it can bring a comfortable wearing experience to the wearer. Theory For Good consists of three core series: Good Wool, Good Cotton and Good Linen; exploring the balance between fashion and nature, producing in an environmentally friendly way, and striving for a sustainable future. Theory For Good is a bridge to the future, leading us to keep our promises to garment manufacturers, wearers and Mother Earth.



