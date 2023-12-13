These are the best restaurants – Top 10 from a renowned magazine

Fine ingredients for a well-heeled audience – the list of the capital’s best restaurants includes trendy restaurants from the hip neighborhoods. With one exception.

In its renowned “Restaurant & Gasthausguide 2024”, the Austrian magazine “Falstaff” has chosen the best restaurants in Berlin – based on the reviews of guests, who can award points in the categories of food, service, wine and ambience.

Here is an overview of the top 10 list of the best restaurants in Berlin.

In 1st place this is coming”Rutz Restaurant” in Mitte, which also shares the top position in the Germany-wide ranking with two other restaurants in Wolfsburg and the Black Forest. The Rutz is the only Berlin restaurant to have three Michelin stars, and the gastro magazine raves about kitchen director Marco Müller and chef Dennis Quetsch: They are “known for creative compositions that stimulate all the senses.” For price guidance: The eight-course menu here costs 320 euros. The “Lorenz Adlon Dining Room” in the hotel at the Brandenburg Gate comes up Platz 2 the list. The “Falstaff” magazine describes the hotel restaurant as the “most elegant restaurant in the city”, and chef Reno Brändli also impresses with “the finest craftsmanship”. A quick look at the menu: the seven-course menu is available for 290 euros.Star chef Tim Rauealso known from TV, stands out with his restaurant of the same name Platz 3 of the list: His restaurant on Rudi-Dutschke-Straße in Kreuzberg impresses the readers of the gastro magazine with its “Asian-inspired cuisine”. The “Kolibri Menu”, intended as a homage to Berlin, is available for 268 euros. It can be found in Kreuzberg in the immediate vicinity of Checkpoint Charlie “Noble Hard and Dirty” on Platz 4 the list. The magazine raves about a “brutally local menu” – which is cheap compared to the restaurants on the podium: 175 euros for ten courses.Up Platz 5 The list contains the “Horváth” on Paul-Lincke-Ufer, also in Kreuzberg. There is “experimental Austrian star cuisine” here, according to the magazine. In the restaurant with two Michelin stars, the menu costs between 185 and 215 euros. It’s Asian Platz 6 the “Falstaff” list: In the “Facil im The Mandala Hotel” Near the Tiergarten, star chef Michael Kempf, decorated with two Michelin stars, serves “virtuoso international menus,” according to the magazine. They cost from 158 euros for vegetarians, but it is more expensive for meat eaters. The focus is entirely on the dessert in the “CODA” (7th place) in Kreuzberg’s Reuterkiez. Here, René Frank wields the kitchen scepter, who is elevated to the status of “patisserie king” in the gastro guide. The gourmets’ verdict: “Fantastic flavors characterize his unusual menus.” They are available there from 244 euros, the price goes up on weekends. A stone’s throw from a discount store in Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf is the “Bieberbau” on Platz 8. Here, too, the food is high-priced – favorites include “cod with lemon, char caviar with coconut or blueberry with chamomile,” according to the gastro magazine. The prices for various menus are around 80 euros. The restaurant is quite small Platz 9: Only nine guests fit in “Ernst” in Wedding. But they would then rave about “purist, Japanese-influenced product cuisine at the highest level,” it is said. Prices for the menu start at 250 euros. A hotel restaurant rounds off the magazine’s top 10 list: “Hugos Restaurant im Hotel InterContinental Berlin” relies on “classic French-German fine cuisine” without any “fancy”. The menu starts at 180 euros.

According to the magazine, the catering industry is facing difficult times: “rising operating costs, inflation and the return to the regular VAT rate of 19 percent” would put the restaurants under pressure.

With ambition and passion, Berlin restaurants could present more than just currywurst – they only need customers who can afford it.

Share this: Facebook

X

