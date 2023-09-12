These exhibitions are worthwhile at Art Week in Berlin

Over twenty galleries are showing art in the Wihelm Halls in Reinickendorf until Sunday. Photo: Devid Gualandris

By Michael Zöllner

Berlin is the focus of art. From September 13th to 17th, galleries and museums will show various new exhibitions as part of Art Week. BZ shows what is worth it.

No other week of the year is as dedicated to art as Art Week (September 13th to 17th). Museums and galleries are now starting their big autumn shows.

The central meeting point of the art festival is the garden of the Neue Nationalgalerie (Potsdamer Str. 50). From Wednesday (9/13/23) to Sunday (9/17/23) various performances can be seen in the glass foyer (free admission). The program includes Yoko Ono’s “Cut Piece” (1964), performed by performers from the city.

Yoko Ono’s “Cut Piece” (1964) is being performed again at the Neue Nationalgalerie Photo: Yoko Ono Studio

Edvard Munch in the Berlinische Galerie

The Berlinische Galerie (Alte Jakobstraße 124-128) is showing a large exhibition on “Edvard Munch” from Friday, the Berliner Volksbank Art Forum (Kaiserdamm 105) invites you to painting, sculpture and graphics in the exhibition “SchlagLicht”.

There are 20 galleries to experience in the Reinickendorfen Wilhelm Hallen (Kopenhagener Str. 60-72). These include Esther Schipper, Galerie Thomas Schulte and Sies+Höke and many more. A trip is worth it!

Topics: Exhibition Culture Culture and People

