“Goodbye Lover” Producer Liu Le

Li Songwei, Program Consultant, Ph.D. in Psychology, Peking University

Guest Zhang Wanting (left) was hotly discussed because of her emotional ups and downs

Actor Ai Wei and his wife Chen Meiling’s marital problems sparked thinking

In the program, Tong Chenjie (right) chooses to solve problems in a mature way

(Original title: “Love Brain”, “Emotional Stability”, “Ineffective Communication”, “Mother Fetal Single”, these intimate relationship hot words “Goodbye Lover” creators have interpretations)

Yangcheng Evening News reporter Ai Xiuyu

Since its launch in the first season in 2021, the Mango TV marriage documentary observation reality show “Goodbye Lover” has aroused heated discussions. The recently concluded second season of the program proved that the audience has a deep concern for intimacy and personal growth with more than 740 hot searches on the entire network and topping the variety show list every week.

From February 9th to 19th, “Goodbye Lover” launched the “Offline Emotional Interaction Exhibition” in Joy City, Changsha. Through three exhibition installations and six interactive experiments, it restored the same touch and experience of the show. A reporter from the Yangcheng Evening News went to visit the set and interviewed Liu Le, the producer of “Goodbye Love”, and Li Songwei, a program consultant and a Ph.D. in psychology from Peking University. They revealed that preparations for the third season of the show have already started and are expected to be launched in the fourth quarter. Regarding the question of guest candidates that netizens are concerned about, Liu Le said that the program team will contact couples in the circle who have divorced or plan to divorce to understand the possibility of moving forward.

In addition, Liu Le and Li Songwei also combined the content of the program from the perspective of “Goodbye Lover” program production experience and professional psychology, to discuss “emotional stability”, “love brain”, “mother-fetal single”, “ineffective communication” and other problems that plague people today. The hot word “intimate relationship” gives an instructive interpretation.

【emotionally stable】

emotions are not a problem

Strength and handling ability need to match

Yangcheng Evening News: “Being an emotionally stable adult” is the requirement of many contemporary people for themselves. Not only in the workplace and life, but also in intimate relationships, “emotional stability” is also particularly emphasized. In this season’s program, the controversy surrounding the guest Zhang Wanting focused on the guest’s overly fluctuating emotions, and the resulting entry #有一个感感势励的优势多少# also hit the hot search list. What is “Emotional Stability”? Does it really matter in a relationship? Is the corresponding “emotional top” a good thing or a bad thing?

Liu Le: I think “emotional” is a good thing. It means that you are alive and well at this moment, and you are sincere. And “upper” means that you still have love or the ability to distinguish love, which I think is a great thing.

I think what “emotional stability” requires is that at any moment, we can think not only of ourselves, but also of my partner and other people. I don’t take the “I’m a victim” thing so seriously anymore. If a person is always looking for evidence that he is a victim, he will put so many demands on his partner that when the partner fails to meet the requirements, the person will collapse. This is actually very sad.

After “Goodbye Lover 2” was broadcast, the audience also had a lot of discussions about “emotional stability”. On the one hand, everyone felt that it should be stable. They all show very stable emotions, do I really love each other?” Personally, I think that if a person loves his partner too much, it is impossible to always reach a state of emotional stability. When the emotional concentration exceeds a certain limit, the parties themselves have lost their stability. In an intimate relationship, people must retain their complete self and respect each other, but this does not mean that their emotions are always stable.

Li Songwei: Many people mistakenly think that “emotional stability” is actually “emotional indifference”-I have emotions in my heart, but I don’t express them. A lot of people also think that apathy is a good thing—this person is mature enough and wise enough so that he can not express emotions, but this is a misunderstanding. True “emotional stability” should be manifested as: a person has some more mature ways to deal with his emotions. This “processing” involves legitimate catharsis, such as arguing. Quarreling is not a bad thing, but we need to set a final boundary. If it really gets to the point of hurting each other, we have to stop and restart the matter after calming down. So emotions are not a problem, but the intensity of the emotions and your ability to process them need to match.

Liu Le: Yes, Tong Chenjie, the guest of the first season, is a good example. When she repeatedly communicated with Wei Wei about drinking and got no response, she was naturally emotional. But after the quarrel, she chose a mature way to solve the problem, calm down, calm down, prepare gifts and apologize first, and repair the relationship with Wei Wei.

【Love Brain】

just a label

The point is to be responsible for your own choices

Yangcheng Evening News: Now “love brain” has become a somewhat negative term. Wang Baochuan, who is willing to dig wild vegetables for his sweetheart, has been ridiculed by netizens for a long time. Is “love brain” a good thing or a bad thing? How do you view the public sentiment of “criticizing love brain”?

Li Songwei: People today live in an era of rich information, and we have many values, so some people think that love is very important, and some people think that “there is no career in love”. When everyone’s values ​​are different, ordinary people need to have the ability to shield some others from judging your lifestyle or your values.

Sometimes netizens are quite vicious. If they want to criticize, anyone who upholds any lifestyle and values ​​can be pointed out. However, if we always have to take everyone’s opinions and judgments into account, then you can’t make any choices. So I think that although “love brain” can be labeled with many bad labels from the negative point of view, everyone sometimes needs to put these labels aside-“Okay, I know the risks, but I can choose my own responsible”. Some people think that “love brain” can experience happiness, and some people think “love brain” is dangerous, it doesn’t matter, if you really like it and can bear it, you can live in the way you like.

Liu Le: “Love brain” is really not a good thing. Its biggest problem is that it blames all problems on “love and not love”. This is what I wrote on the opening title of “Goodbye Lover”, “Why love is not the ultimate answer to all problems”. In fact, at the end of the groping, you will find that many problems in intimate relationships are really not “love or not”. There is still a lot of gray areas in between.

【Mother Fetal Single】

do you want to fall in love

It’s not “have you”, but “whether you want it or not”

Yangcheng Evening News: Corresponding to the “love brain”, there are still people in society who find it difficult to enter into a romantic relationship. A marriage and love website once released a survey report on marriage and love, saying that 33.94% of the respondents were “single mothers and fetuses”, and among them, the “single mothers and fetuses” aged 25-29 accounted for the largest proportion. The Douban “Mother Fetal Single” group also gathered a large number of netizens. What is the psychological motivation behind this phenomenon?

Liu Le: I don’t think there is any problem with “mother-fetal single”. It’s a lifestyle choice. In the past, falling in love and getting married had many functions, and they were more out of survival needs. Nowadays, people are generally economically independent, and it is not necessary to get married through love to gain self-identity. When you don’t have a must-have appeal, marriage and love become a choice, not a necessity. Of course, there is nothing wrong with someone choosing “mother-fetal single”. If one day, he wants to enter into a marriage relationship, he will naturally take action. People who say “want but have no chance” don’t really want to.

Moreover, many contemporary young people’s understanding of intimacy either comes from idol dramas or surreal dramas. They either feel that intimacy is extremely dreamy and beautiful, or they feel extremely heavy. Therefore, we made “Goodbye Lover” to show the intimacy as realistically as possible.

In addition, we found that many viewers also left us messages, saying that they “although they have never been in love, they are living and dying in other people’s love”. Comprehensive and chasing dramas can also satisfy self-emotional needs.

Li Songwei: Almost all the cases I encountered in the psychological counseling room claimed that “I have never been in love, but I want to talk about it, and I don’t know how to start”. All the motivations for “being in love” do not come from himself, but from his parents, age pressure, childbirth worries, label pressure, or he thinks “it’s time for him to talk”, but that is not the person’s own real needs, real “want” . When one day, he really wants to fall in love from the bottom of his heart, he will naturally find the path and the key to open the door.

【Ineffective communication】

Predetermined

Often impedes the effectiveness of communication

Yangcheng Evening News: This season’s guest former TVB actor Ai Wei and his wife Chen Meiling’s trip to “Goodbye Lover” caused a lot of thinking. When Chen Meiling was seriously ill, Ai Wei did not count on his medical treatment, but the two were “playing mahjong” Trivial matters fell into ineffective communication, and after endless quarrels, they separated and almost divorced. In fact, “ineffective communication” occurs frequently in intimate relationships. What are the causes? And how to solve it?

Li Songwei: The problem of “ineffective communication” is very common in psychological counseling. Many times we think that communication is about speaking clearly and expressing emotions strongly. However, in many cases, it is the presuppositions in the receiver’s heart that hinder the effectiveness of communication. For example, if a person has presupposed that I am insincere and hypocritical, then no matter how I express it next, he will think that I “act well” in his heart.

Therefore, to avoid “ineffective communication”, in many cases, the key is not the output skills, but whether the receiver can let go of the presupposition he originally insisted on, dare to use another way to re-cognition of the other party, and allow himself to see what he couldn’t before. Another point of view to believe or not to accept.

Liu Le: After the two seasons of “Goodbye Lover”, one of the big feelings is that many things have been said many times, such as “thinking from the other side’s point of view” is almost common sense, but when it comes to implementation At the same level, few people can really do it. When the receiving party closes the door to receive information and is completely trapped in his own cognition, no matter who communicates, he cannot hear it.

Li Songwei: The solution, first of all, is “don’t talk about it anymore”, because it is meaningless to talk about it any more, it just repeats an invalid labor. Secondly, it is for two people to think separately, “Is it possible and willing to listen to something that I didn’t want to believe and accept before.” It’s not easy, it’s a risk, because the parties need to open their inner defenses.