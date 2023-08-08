These plates that imitate the style of Argentine media on social networks are false

A few days before the Primaries, Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory (Paso), various plates are circulating that imitate the designs that different Argentine media use on social networks. These plaques carry supposed phrases from pre-candidates or officials or supposed headlines about them. This is the case of a graph of the pre-candidate for Buenos Aires head of government Martín Lousteau (Together for Change), with a quote about his sexuality said in Infobae; o one presumed owner of Clarín on the assets of the Buenos Aires legislator Ofelia Fernández (Front of All). In all cases these are false sayings and designs.

These designs, which include the logo of the media and try to imitate its typography, are one of the most used formats to spread disinformation during an election period. In this note we tell you why these contents misinform and what you can do to avoid falling into one of these hoaxes.

No, Martín Lousteau did not say: “I consider myself non-binary, that is, I do not identify myself as a man or a woman.”

An alleged Infobae plaque circulates according to which Martín Lousteau would have said: “I consider myself non-binary, that is, I do not identify myself as a man or a woman.” -, there are no written or audiovisual records that the candidate of Together for Change has pronounced the phrase that is awarded to him. Although the style and typography of the graph are similar to those used by Infobae in its social networks, the site did not publish that image (here and here). Nor was it found on the Wayback Machine, a platform that stores virtual content and keeps it available, even after being deleted.

On the left, the false plate; on the right, an example of a plate published by Infobae on Instagram on July 18.

Before the Checked query, from Infobae they confirmed that the content was not generated by them. In addition, the candidate’s team also assured that the plate is false, describing it as “delusion”.

It is false that Clarín said that “Ofelia Fernández quintupled her fortune during 2022: it amounts to almost 230 million pesos”

Content circulating on social networks indicates that the Clarín newspaper would have published a plaque that says: “Ofelia Fernández quintupled her fortune during 2022: it amounts to almost 230 million pesos.”

However, Clarín did not publish this content on its social networks (here and here) or in any article published on their site. A Google search did not return any results on the alleged news either, as Reverso was able to verify. When asked by Chequeado, Pablo Blanco, deputy editorial secretary of the newspaper, pointed out that it is a false plate.

“I hope my bank account also falls for this fake news that they did in paint”, tweeted the legislator on the alleged card. In response to a user who attacked the newspaper, Fernández added: “This time Clarín didn’t even publish that, it’s a photoshop that circulated on the networks” (sic).

A common format used to misinform

The dissemination of supposed media plaques -with the photo of a person who is the protagonist of the public debate, a phrase and a logo- as well as images with plinths -the descriptive strips that appear on news channels- is a common practice to generate and disseminate misinformation, because it requires minimal editing efforts, is credible, and can quickly go viral. There are plates that are more implausible than others, which are still taken as true by several users.

AFP has denied various misinformation of this style. It was the case of this alleged plaque by Cristina Fernández de Kirchner in the Clarín newspaper in which she would have endorsed a “war between Argentines”, or that of this graphic from news with an alleged sexual complaint against the candidate for president Juan Grabois (Unión for the Homeland). Checked denied similar misinformation. In addition to the aforementioned cases of Clarín and news, Página 12 and Crónica have also been used to misinform.

“This type of cheapfakes is a problem that the media face all the time and that causes us many complications, not only because people believe in what is published with the Clarín brand, which is a lie, but also because there are political leaders and journalists who share it and that makes it plausible,” said Blanco, from Clarín.

And he added: “It is quite a problem because it is very easy to misinform, and very effective when it comes to misinforming.” In the political spectrum, this type of misinformation has affected politicians on one side and on the other side of the crack: it happened with Sergio Massa, Victoria Donda, Máximo Kirchner, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and María Eugenia Vidal.

When encountering content of this type, it is necessary to ask who is sharing it, if news has been published about it and in what context it is circulating. In addition, it is useful to compare the viral plate with the original ones from the media, because usually the typography, colors and arrangement of the elements are slightly different. You can also perform a reverse search or Google keyword search to determine if there are any records for that phrase.

Blanco suggested that, to combat this type of false content, “it is also necessary to train newsrooms, educating our own journalists” in tools that allow these cheapfakes to be quickly identified.

This note is part of Reverso, the collaborative journalistic project coordinated by Chequeado and AFP that unites media and technology companies to intensify the fight against disinformation during the electoral campaign.

The contact ways to join are: by email to info@chequeado.com by WhatsApp and /ReversoAr on all networks.

