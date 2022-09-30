Home Entertainment TheSoloist. and MEDICOM TOY launch a new joint [email protected] series
The Japanese fashion brand TheSoloist. has teamed up with MEDICOM TOY for the first time this season to launch three versions of [email protected], 100% & 400%, and 1000%. Continuing the brand’s consistent pioneering concept, this design is inspired by TheSoloist. 2022 spring and summer show “Pause≒Play”. The overall design corresponds to the catwalk style. The whole body is black and matte texture. The chest design is taken from the work “Priscilla, 1969.” by photographer Joseph Szabo. On the back is a pause button that echoes the theme, and the head corresponds to the paper bag mask on the model’s head, with the slogan “Listen to the soloist” printed on it. There are brand logo decorations on the outside of the left leg and the back of the head.

It is reported that the joint series will be released in limited quantities on October 3 through eth0s, Anchoret, Dot 7 Boutique, MHOOD, Galeries Lafayette Shanghai, as well as TheSoloist. official applet, and will also come with the 2022 Spring/Summer “Pause≒Play” show. The “Listen to the soloist” Mask is not to be missed by interested friends.

