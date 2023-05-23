They adopted boys and big girls and tell their experiences to demolish myths and promote this family model

“Many times I wrote about my story of being a mother by adoption,” says Paola Muscente in a thread On twitter. In 2010, she and her partner registered in the Single Registry of Aspiring Guardians for Adoptive Purposes, that is, they signed up to adopt a boy or a girl. “In 2010, the procedures were cumbersome, not like today and even less so after the pandemic”, follows the thread of Muscente, who lives in the City of Buenos Aires. “We had the fit after three psychological interviews and one socio-environmental one. Our adoptive availability was from zero to five years old, up to two siblings with treatable chronic diseases, ”she continues.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

“In 2011, we changed the availability to children up to seven years old, thus we expanded the possibilities because 80% of applicants sign up for children up to three years old”, continues Muscente on Twitter. In 2013, they were able to adopt their first child, a boy who was about to turn eight.

Today, Muscente is part of the Adopten Niñes Grandes collective, a federal initiative that was born on May 31, 2022 and whose objective is to provide information and support for adults who want to become padres by adoption of big boys or girls—this it is known as late adoption because the child is no longer in the first five or six years of life—. In this sense, they work to demystify what the adoption of a big boy or girl implies, and they do it, above all, by sharing their experiences. The collective began with five people who met through social networks and later formed a WhatsApp group. Today, there are already 80 families from all over the country, who accompany another 50 during the pre-adoption proceedings.

“There is a person who decided to adopt because of a public call that we shared on our social networks, they signed up for the call for the dissemination that we made and today they are in the stage of bonding with the girl and are part of the group,” says Muscente. when asked about the reach they have had. “Other people changed their adoptive availability for older children thanks to our militancy. Many changed their way of thinking about adoption and were even encouraged to take the first step thanks to our work. Today we accompany them ”, he adds.

Paola Muscente, her partner and their two children on a family vacation on the beach. (Image: courtesy of Paola Muscente, member of the Adopten Niñes Grandes collective)

Adopt Big Kids: Testimonials

Sharing the experiences of each mother or father who adopted generated a contagious effect. “I started telling my experiences because I wanted to share the things that I didn’t know when I wanted to adopt”, Muscente explains. “I started following another man who had adopted a 12-year-old girl, he followed a woman who had adopted another big boy, who followed another person who had adopted a nine-year-old boy, and so on,” he adds. The current members of Adopten Niñes Grandes want to become an NGO. “We can’t believe how fast we’ve grown,” says Muscente.

“Courage is not the decision to adopt, but to uphold that decision through thick and thin every day,” says another of the mothers (@niunSiniunNo) on Twitter. “Every day, I discover myself as a new and ignorant father, but with all the claw and head held high to learn. NiñoL, I thank you for how you teach me every day, how you accept me and how we are learning together to be a family”, says a father (@elchinosb) on the same social network.

As of May 2 of this year, 2,096 people with active files to adopt are registered. Of that total, 1,375 people prefer to adopt children under five years of age. As the age of the child increases, the availability to adopt the child decreases. Only 9 files are from mothers and fathers who admit boys and girls —adolescents— over 15 years of age.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

Muscente says that he was learning, getting informed, at a time when information was not as available as it is now. Thus, he understood that the adoption is about the child, not about the adult and that it is the needs of the first that must be prioritized. “There are no babies to adopt, it is practically impossible. But a baby is not a taste buds. The bond is formed as long as you know how to godson it, baby or big. You have to find fathers and mothers for the boys or girls who are here, this is not à la carte, not because you want to adopt they will give you the baby you want. This is also a right of children and a wish of adults”.

The first objective of this group is to disarm the idea that in Argentina it is not possible to adopt: they assure that it is possible, only not babies. One of its members adopted a 17-year-old teenager who, in turn, was a mother. “She became a mother and a grandmother at the same time,” says Muscente. “It cannot be that children, at the age of 12, lose hope that they will be adopted, that they will have a family,” Add.

Don’t miss this video with testimonials/professionals for adoption.

Inspiring stories on this topic that touches us all 🥺 🥰 #AdoptenNiñesGrandes on The City Channelhttps://t.co/GZD4FS6jnc — #AdoptenNiñesGrandes (@AdopcionNG) May 17, 2023

The most ambitious intention of this group is that all boys and girls willing to adopt find qualified families. “Adopting is beautiful, but you have to be prepared. We need better informed generations to adopt; this way there will be fewer disconnections —one of the stages prior to the adoption process is to meet the boy or girl in arranged appointments, this process is called bonding; during this stage it is possible to give up the idea of ​​adopting—”, says Muscente.

For this reason, the collective works to provide information on what it really means to adopt a big boy or girl. Every Fridayfamilies write threads in Twitter telling their experiences and with the hashtag #AdoptenNiñesGrandes. “You must not create the illusion that it is like in Corner of Light and the kids like Lali Esposito —in reference to the well-known Argentine telenovela by Cris Morena, Chiquititas, that happens in a children’s home called Rincón de Luz—, but not as terrible as many people imagine”, explains Muscente.

“I am not looking to romanticize adoption or motherhood, we spend difficult months, getting to know each other, adapting to the garden, fears and anguish, but there is always a but. Big decisions are always accompanied by fears. That’s what it’s all about”, says another of the mothers (@CasifuiRaul) of the collective on Twitter.

In April 2023, Adopt Big Kids launched a companion guide for people who wish to adopt children by adoption. In addition, they have projects to train teachers and doctors on the subject.

The difficulties that Niñes Grandes Adoption warns regarding adoption in Argentina

“Adopted” is still used as an insult in many educational institutions. Other children usually say so, but that is only the sign of a deeper problem in the imaginary built around adoption, according to the members of Adopten Niñes Grandes. Muscente also warns that teachers are not prepared to raise awareness about this situation and that many schools do not work on adoption as an alternative to start a family. “Many treat you like a second-rate family,” she says, annoyed.

On the other hand, the group says that there are problems when they take their sons or daughters to medical consultations. “Questions about the biological family history, when the specialist was warned that it is a family formed by adoption, are a sign that doctors don’t know how to work in these cases”, say mothers and fathers of the group. For this reason, the fathers and mothers that make up the group are developing protocols for these professionals.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

Added to the shortcomings that these fathers and mothers point out in the insertion of their family models in society and in the institutions are the problems of the homes in which the adoptive children live. “Institutionalized boys sometimes do not have ID”, says Muscente. “My first son didn’t see well, but it wasn’t until we adopted him that he got glasses. There are many boys with pathologies or disorders that are not diagnosed, ”she adds. To these problems, Muscente adds the school delay that many have.

The member of Adopten Niñes Grandes tells that recently presented a list of problems and possible solutions to the National Secretariat for Children, Adolescents and Family (SENAF) and want to work together. Because they see and live those problems with their own sons and daughters.

The whole family in a daily afternoon at home. (Image: courtesy of Paola Muscente, member of the Adopten Niñes Grandes collective)

Adopt big children: children by adoption

In 2013, Muscente and his partner were called to start getting to know their first child. After the first steps of the process and bonding, they went to custody, an instance in which the baby went to live in her new house. Six months later, they presented the papers to make the adoption and nine months later the trial that made Muscente and her husband, by law, the mother and father of her son ended. “You, as an adult, need to do everything to build the bond”, She tells about that new stage that began ten years ago. “The boy doesn’t know what it’s like to have a dad or a mom,” she adds.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

“With our second child, the process was different,” she narrates. We signed up in 2017, but at the time of the pandemic we began to receive emails seeking families for certain children in internal calls – these calls are to all the people who are registered to adopt, if no one shows up, it goes to a public call—”. This is how they responded to one of these emails and began the interviews with the subsequent adoption process of who would be her second child, a nine-year-old boy. “It was harder to connect this time, we had to bond a lot more, but we weren’t new parents anymore,” she says.

She knows that telling her experiences helps to raise awareness. Adoption, especially adoption of those who are no longer babies, often remains in the realm of the things that are not talked about. While Telling real adoption stories, with all their edges and nuances, allows you to remove prejudices that exist around one of the many alternatives that exist to form a family.

This content was originally published on RED/ACCIÓN and is republished as part of the ‘Human Journalism’ program, an alliance for quality journalism between RÍO NEGRO and RED/ACCIÓN.