Neighbors await the results of the samples taken over the weekend. Courtesy image.

After the discovery of several dead chickens and geese in the Nueva Esperanza Rural Colony, The residents of the sector await the reports from SENASA to determine if more animals could be affected.

As confirmed, in view of this situation, the National Agri-Food Health and Quality Service sent 12 samples to their laboratory in Martinez, Buenos Aires, for analysis and to determine the possible presence of the disease.

Listen to Luis Ferrari in “DIGO”, through his cycle “Nueva Esperanza”:

bird flu It is a viral disease that affects birds, and can have consequences in terms of mortality and economic losses for the poultry industry.

In this sense, the authorities have asked the poultry producers of the region and the country to extreme biosecurity measures and to immediately report any suspicious symptoms in their animals.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



Biosecurity measures for the productive sector:

In recent days, from SENASA, they issued a series of recommendations for those people who are in direct contact with poultry. They also stressed the importance of notify the finding of dead birds or with nervous, respiratory and/or digestive symptoms.

Las biosecurity measures they consist of establishing barriers so that the virus does not come into contact with the birds on the farm. Therefore, those who have birds in their homes should follow the following recommendations:

1) Keep birds penned up so they don’t come into contact with wild birds.

2) Avoid visiting other farms or houses where they have birds. If they do, do not make contact with them.

3) Whenever possible, use exclusive clothing and footwear for working with your birds.

4) Arrange food and drink in places where only birds can access.

5) Place elements on the property that contribute to dispel wild birds (scarecrows, balloons, sound devices or devices that reflect light).

6) Check the health of the birds daily. If you detect sanitary events or the clinical signs detailed below, you should not touch the birds, but immediately notify Senasa through the indicated channels.

In case of observing the presence or suspicion of clinical signs compatible with HPAI in birds or the discovery of dead domestic and/or wild birds, notify Senasa attending any of his workshops; through “Senasa Notifications” application, by sending an email to [email protected]; entering the section “Notify Senasa” from the agency’s website or by sending a whatsapp al 11-5700-5704.



