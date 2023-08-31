they announce increases above 10% and forecast that 2023 will close above 150

After the 22% devaluation established by the National Government, many private consultants began to forecast general increases above double digits for the month of August.

In this case, the Libertad y Progreso Foundation measured for the eighth month of the year an increase of 10.7% per month. This represents an acceleration in the monthly variation rate of the price index of 4.3 percentage points in relation to the previous data reported by INDEC (6.3%).

This result marks the highest monthly rise since March 1991, even exceeding the record of April 2002, in the midst of the exit from Convertibility. For its part, the year-on-year variation amounted to 120,8%. You have to go until September 1991 to find a record of that magnitude.

“The devaluation gave a very important leap in the nominal value of the economy that will probably persist between now and the end of the year. Taking the end-to-end data for the month, prices increased 13.4%. For the worse, expectations of new devaluations will continue to push inflation projections upwards and by the end of the year we will be passing 150%”, anticipated Lautaro Moschet, Economist of the Libertad y Progreso Foundation.

Thus, cumulative inflation in the first eight months of the year is 77.3%; it is the highest accumulated in 22 years (since 1991). “Within the last decade, the highest accumulated records for the first eight months of the year were 32.3% in 2021 and 56.4% in 2022,” they detailed in the report.

The item “Food and non-alcoholic beverages” presented a rise of 9.9%, with an incidence of 2.3p.p. in the index. Despite being the one that contributed the most to the rise in inflation, there were six items where the magnitudes of the variations were higher and were located in 2 digits.

Among them are “Medicine” with an increase of 16.0%, followed by “Communications” with 15.2% and both “Housing” and “Education” share third place with increases of 14.5% in both cases. Finally, “Home Maintenance” and “Various goods and services” grew 13.1% and 11.4%, respectively.

With all this, the inflation accumulated during the first 44 months of the presidency of Alberto Fernández stood at 609.8%being the highest accumulated by a president since 1991.

Eugenio Marí, Chief Economist of the Libertad y Progreso Foundation said that “for September, our projections are that the CPI will be in the range of 8.5% to 10.0%, marking the second consecutive month in which the index will be hovering around the double digits in monthly terms”.

Marí also added that “the increase registered in the CPI during August generates a drag effect of more than 4 points for the September index. Assuming that there are no other shocks like in August, core inflation dynamics are already close to double digits. Although the price freezes ordered by the government, which include fuel and transport, among others, will help temporarily moderate the index. But at the expense of continuing to accumulate repressed inflation”.

Inflation in August: the products with the most increases

A report from the Focus Market consultancy also revealed increases of over 10%. According to his report, all mass consumption categories present double-digit increases in August: food 10.8%, beverages 11%, personal care 13.7% and cleaning 10.1%.

«After the post-PASO devaluation, the acceleration in the price variation generated increases of up to 20% in various categories of mass consumption. ANDhe impact was immediate in the last 15 days in the pockets of Argentines with an 18% drop in sales in nearby mouths, with a greater impact on food, personal care and cleaning»assured the director of the consultancy, Damián Di Pace.

The survey detected that in the “top 10” of the products that increased the most in August (compared to July) are: Broths +20.2%, Ready Sauces +19.4%, Puree +19.1%, Wines +18.7%, Sweeteners +17%, Beers +16.8%, Sugar +16.7%, Cream of Milk +16.3%, Toothpastes +16.2%, and Flavored Waters +16%.

Meanwhile, the products that increased the most year-on-year during this month were: Sugar +250.8%, Sweeteners +191%, Rice +189%, Beers +172.9%, Softeners +172.3%, Ready Sauces + 166.3%, Powdered Juices +163, Detergent +162.5%, Flavored Waters +162%, and Preserves +161.3%.

In addition, among the products that increased cumulatively in the past eight months of the year are: Sugar +214.4%, Preserves +136.6%, Softeners +123.7%, Detergent +118.3%, Rice + 116.2%, Sweeteners +113.4%, Butter +112.4, Eggs +109.4%, Bar soap +105.5% and Yogurts +104.5%. A single product decreased its price, generally corresponding to promotional items, as is the case of Pan de Molde, with -13.7%, the report pointed out.





