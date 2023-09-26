They announced a $20,000 bonus for the unemployed: when will it be paid?

This Tuesday the Government established a extraordinary payment and additional for workers holding unemployment benefits. It will be for a total of $20.000which will be paid in two equal and consecutive monthly installments.

The measure was made official by the Ministry of Labor through Resolution 1209/2023, published in the Official Gazette.

The quotas of $10,000 each, will be paid by Anses this month and next. It will apply to workers who have the right to receive the unemployment benefit of Laws 24,013 and 25,371but in the event that the person only has the right to receive unemployment benefits only in September or October, «In one of the months, only the extraordinary and additional payment corresponding to that month will be granted.«, according to the official text.

For its part, Anses will have to provide the relevant means and procedures to make the payment.

The Executive Branch justified this decision by stating that “andIn the context of the prevailing socio-economic situation, with acceleration in price levels, a series of measures have begun to be deployed aimed at strengthening the income of those sectors of the population most affected by the decrease in their purchasing power.«.

“In this framework and in accordance with such objectives, it is necessary, timely and pertinent to grant an extraordinary and additional payment for workers receiving unemployment benefits,” he added.

According to INDEC, unemployment reached 6.2% in the second quarter of this year, a percentage that involves almost 1.4 million people.

Unemployment benefits reach workers who were dismissed without just cause or due to force majeure. In September, the minimum amount of this benefit is $32.771 and the maximum, of $54.628which are calculated according to income and months worked with contributions during the last three years.



