They are intensely searching for a man who disappeared in Roca

From the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Roca they reported that the search protocol to find the whereabouts of a 30-year-old man.

This is Nelson Andrés González. At the time of his absence, he was wearing blue jeans, a white Puma T-shirt, blue sneakers, and has a tattoo on his left forearm that says “Gero.”

They also reported that The man is 1.70 meters tall, he has a robust physical buildHe has a dark complexion, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can contact the nearest police unit.





