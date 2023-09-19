They are intensely searching for a man who got lost in San Antonio

A 46-year-old man from Sierra Grande went missing in the town, and is intensively searched by the authorities of the 10th police station.who have been trying to find him since the beginning of the month.

The subject, identified as Fabián Llancafil, arrived in San Antonio accompanied by his nephew. It was the afternoon of the 7th of this month, and the young man brought him in a vehicle driven by him from the mountain town. He arrived to visit another relative, who is a pastor of an evangelical church.

The boy He left it at the door of the house where the pastor resides, who was not at home at that time.. Then, she returned to Sierra in the same car.

-This is Fabián Llancafil, the man whose whereabouts the San Antonio police are searching for-

But his uncle never managed to meet his relative, since Since that afternoon his whereabouts have been unknown.

The complaint was filed in Sierra Grande by his wife, during the early hours of the day after arriving in SAO. But Then the case was transferred to the 10th police station. of this city, because he was last seen here.

The striking fact is that 10 days ago a stallholder from the Mancha Blanca area saw it in his field, in perfect condition.. At that moment Llancafil asked him for water and told him that he had lost a friend with whom he was traveling, and that his final destination was Aguada Cecilio, where he would go in search of a relative named Pil.

“That stallholder took him to the gate of the place, which is on Route 23, at km 11. And again his trail was lost there” explained a source linked to the investigation.

Tomorrow the search will be resumed with a small plane, to determine if traces of man emerge in the area.

“He has no history of psychiatric illnesses, but his behavior is confusing. He told no one that she was leaving and the cell phone he had is turned off.. We do not rule out any hypothesis and continue the search. We also contacted her mother who lives in Ushuia, in case she had intentions of traveling there,” said the same source.

The truth is that, for 10 days, there have been no traces of the man again. “We only have to continue the investigation,” they said from police station 10.





