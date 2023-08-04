Home » They are looking intensely for a 17-year-old teenager in Roca
Entertainment

They are looking intensely for a 17-year-old teenager in Roca

Today the Roca Public Prosecutor’s Office activated the search protocol to find the whereabouts of Tobías Natanael Cañupan, 17 years old.

The young man has a thin build, he is 1.70 meters tallhas white hair, short hair and dark brown, gray and light brown color.

When you are away from home He was wearing white Reebok brand sneakers, black diver pants, a black pullover with gray stripe APT.

Any information you can contact 911 or the cell phone of the city prosecutor’s office at
(0298) 154231271.


