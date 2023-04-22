They are searching intensely for a woman who disappeared in El Chaltén

A 36-year-old woman, identified as Romina Zarate, is intensely wanted after disappearing this past Friday night in El Chaltén, province of Santa Cruz, according to what was reported in an alert by the Los Glaciares National Park.

The last contact with Zarate occurred yesterday, April 21, at 8:30 p.m. From that moment, nothing more was known of his whereabouts, so the authorities They decided to launch the search operation during the afternoon of this Saturday.

As officially reported, staff from the Park, National Gendarmerie and the Chaltén Relief Commission began locating tasks within the extensive protected area.

The information was shared by the municipality of the Santa Cruz village, characterized by receiving thousands of mountaineers and hikers year after year, which ended up giving it the name “National Trekking Capital«.

Anyone who has seen or had any contact with Zarate is requested to immediately contact the phone (02962) 493 004.

