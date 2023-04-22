Home » They are searching intensely for a woman who disappeared in El Chaltén
Entertainment

They are searching intensely for a woman who disappeared in El Chaltén

by admin
They are searching intensely for a woman who disappeared in El Chaltén

A 36-year-old woman, identified as Romina Zarate, is intensely wanted after disappearing this past Friday night in El Chaltén, province of Santa Cruz, according to what was reported in an alert by the Los Glaciares National Park.

The last contact with Zarate occurred yesterday, April 21, at 8:30 p.m. From that moment, nothing more was known of his whereabouts, so the authorities They decided to launch the search operation during the afternoon of this Saturday.

As officially reported, staff from the Park, National Gendarmerie and the Chaltén Relief Commission began locating tasks within the extensive protected area.

The information was shared by the municipality of the Santa Cruz village, characterized by receiving thousands of mountaineers and hikers year after year, which ended up giving it the name “National Trekking Capital«.

Anyone who has seen or had any contact with Zarate is requested to immediately contact the phone (02962) 493 004.


To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

Subscribe

See also  March 20 is the International Day of Happiness: one in the company of oneself, one in love. Is happiness contagious?

You may also like

The owner of a Chinese supermarket killed a...

“Metal Slug Awakening” character weapon recommendation to see...

Cristina Kirchner will lead an act in La...

Calling for professionalism, actors can’t use dubbing frequently...

The fusion of sound, light and painting art...

Opposite views of the ramen rage in Córdoba:...

They closed an optician in Puerto Madero: it...

González Barral surprised the candidates in the Pro...

ASTRO Wenbin held a private funeral today, a...

Felo Lábaque: Athens has no resources, it has...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy