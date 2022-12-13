Seeing the content of the plan seems to be very touching QQ

At the “Asia-Pacific Content Conference” held by Disney+ at the end of last month, it announced the production of a number of K-POP idol documentaries, including Super Junior, BTS BTS and NCT 127. Today (12) it is announced that Super Junior will be released on the 18th of next month. open day.

Super Junior has debuted for 18 years, and the documentary “SUPER JUNIOR: THE LAST MAN STANDING” (last man standing has the meaning of standing still) will describe their debut in 2005 until they crossed Asia and became world-class artists. The unknown stories behind them . The poster released today uses the Renaissance concept photo of the 10th album “THE RENAISSANCE” released last year. The subtitle reads: They are the beginning of K-POP!



From the hot-blooded trainee period to the birth of the unprecedented large-scale group “Super Junior 05” and becoming “Super Junior”, “SUPER JUNIOR: THE LAST MAN STANDING” will unreservedly tell the story of Super Junior since its debut story. The 20th anniversary will soon be approaching, and the members will also reveal their true hearts that have never been revealed to the public, as well as stories of growing together in joy, pain, joy and despair. The official Disney+ plan also states, “Through the story of the growth of Super Junior, who is worthy of the name and represents Korea and even the world, you can also get a glimpse of their insight into the K-POP industry.”

Super Junior is a combination launched by SM Entertainment. It consists of Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun. It has entered the 18th year since its debut in 2005. It is a popular song. Including , , and , they also continue to develop towards multiple routes such as variety shows, dramas, musicals, etc., just like the title says “stand firm”.



“SUPER JUNIOR: THE LAST MAN STANDING” will be exclusively released globally on Disney+ on Wednesday, January 18.

