They are the ones who have a bunker with drugs

The mayor of Córdoba and governor-elect, Martín Llaryora, added this Friday to the statements about a police incident that touches one of the candidates for councilor of the radical Rodrigo de Loredo, in an anti-narcotics procedure, warning: “Now They realized that they (by Together for Change) are the ones who have a bunker with drugs.”

Hours before, the vice mayor and candidate to succeed Llaryora, the Justicialista Daniel Passerini, had also mentioned the case in which Cristian Chesarotti, aspiring councilor for Together for Change, was appointed.

The Justice ordered an operation by the Anti-Drug Police Force in a house in the Marqués de Sobremonte neighborhood, where a campaign command would also work. Regarding this case, the couple of the candidate for councilor had requested that the Justice be reimbursed the 60,000 pesos that had been kidnapped, which was rejected by the prosecutor Carlos Cornejo.

“It is very serious because, according to the journalistic breaking latest news, in the raid there was material from De Loredo’s political campaign, there was drugs and money,” Passerini said at a press conference.

These statements were joined by Llaryora, who spoke about the issue with local media before the opening of the CPC Jardín Operations Center. In this context, she mentioned the accusations of Luis Juez days ago, when in a national media he spoke that in the campaign “drugs were even distributed.”

“I was surprised because clearly the complaints did not come, because time passed and no one filed a complaint. And now, of course, they realized that the ones who had the bunker with drugs linked to the campaign were them (Together for Change), that’s why they didn’t report it later. They are the ones who have to explain. I was very surprised by the drug accusations against the people of Cordoba. They told me so much, they hit me so much, that nothing surprised me anymore, but it surprised me a lot, ”he said.

And he specifically referred to the operation in the Marqués de Sobremonte neighborhood: “I recently saw the photo of the bunker in the newspaper, from where this drug trafficking organization operated, and I saw that it was their bunker. That’s why at one point I said: ‘Who?’… they must have had some information that someone was distributing drugs in a political bunker and then they made a mistake… that’s why they disappeared, they ended up not talking about it. He read that the money is not returned to him because there may be a link with drugs, linked to billboards and broadcasting. Did you notice when I asked for the narcotest?

Within this framework, Mayor Llaryora returned to the draft ordinance of his authorship, and which was approved in the Deliberative Council, in which the analysis of studies of drug use for elected municipal authorities was established as mandatory.

This regulation was promulgated and is ready for its regulation, according to what was reported by the municipality.

“This is precisely so that there is no link to people who are consuming drugs, so that all of you are sure that those who consume drugs cannot be in the Police, in the Justice or in politics. Since the Judge is from another party, he does not know which party each bunker that works belongs to, well, now I hope he goes and denounces them… I imagine they are asking everyone to resign,” said Llaryora.

Pretto: I’ll take the drug test

Javier Pretto, Passerini’s running mate as vice-mayor candidate, announced that a study on drug use will be carried out to make it available in the campaign.

“The norm establishes that it is a study for elected authorities, but I consider that the candidates, before they are elected, before there is a public health problem, in addition to the complication of the bureaucracy to provide assistance, on the one hand, for that person who consumes, and a replacement, by another, can be done. If the candidates take the drug test before the election, we avoid the entire process and a clear idea is transmitted to the electorate, ”he said in dialogue with Continental Córdoba.

“I am willing to do it, I have no problem and it seems much healthier, as I said, to do it before the elections and that all the voters know who went through the test, what result it had, so that they can choose with greater peace of mind a candidate, with the responsibility that it means”, assured the former president of the PRO added to Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

