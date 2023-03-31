Home Entertainment They arrested a former Boca player in Mexico for family violence
They arrested a former Boca player in Mexico for family violence

They arrested a former Boca player in Mexico for family violence

In the early hours of this Thursday, the arrest in Mexico, of Walter Gaitán, the former Boca Juniors soccer player, who played in that Central American country for much of his career.

Local Mexican media indicated, as published by Infobae.com, that his arrest took place in the city of Guadalupein Nuevo Leon, after his partner denounced him for having physically and verbally assaulted her.

Preliminarily, it was indicated that the athlete was arrested for his alleged involvement in domestic violence, in response to a complaint filed by his partner.

Because of it, the 46 year old Argentine It was made available to the Guadalupe Secretary of Public Security, where it is expected that in the next few hours it will be presented before a judge and more information will be provided.

Walter Gaitan’s career

The Argentine player began his football career in Central Rosary in 1997, to later emigrate to European football with the Villarreala team he joined two years later.

After passing through the old continent, he decided to return to his native Argentina to join the ranks of Boca Juniors for the start of the 2000-2001 season (at that time led by Carlos Bianchi), with whom he managed to win the Copa Libertadores that same year. After twenty games, in 2002 he moved to Mexico to debut in the Liga MXwhere he became famous thanks to his powerful left foot.


