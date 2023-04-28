They arrested Cami and Estrella, the black widows who seduced, drugged and assaulted in Palermo

arrested this week two women accused of seduce and assault victims who frequented nightclubs in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo. Those involved were going to the home of the victims and it is suspected that they They supplied drugs to make them sleepy and carry out the robbery.

They are Camila Agostina Soria and Estrella Carbajo, who were regulars at places in the aforementioned neighborhood and were seized by order of the investigating judge Darío Bonanno and the prosecutor Martín López Perrando with the action of the City Police of Comuna 14.

The victim of the “black widows” of Palermo spoke: “They took me to bed, they started laughing and everything went out”

One of the acts was committed at the exit of the ‘Input’ bowling alley in Guatemala at 5,800, where they arrived with a young man whom they had met at dawn on March 18.

The last thing the young man remembers is that he was having a drink with both women and fell asleep (which is why he presumes he was drugged), and the next day he discovered that he was missing 90 thousand pesos and a laptop, among other belongings, in addition to personal clothing. The entrance of the two now detained was recorded by the security cameras of the building where the subject lived temporarily.

Cami and Estrella were arrested in Lugano

Another event with similar characteristics occurred the night before, March 17, when the two women left the Kika nightclub, also in Palermo, with two young men and they proceeded in the same way, according to what they later denounced. After having a drink in an apartment on Calle San Ignacio at 3,600, the next day appeared asleep.

They stole two cell phones, gold chains and other jewelry, watches, $2,000, a game console, as well as sneakers and various valuables.

The two women were detained in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Villa Lugano where a man was also arrested who acted in complicity with them once they put their victims to sleep and who was identified by the images of the security cameras.

The three will be investigated by Judge Bonanno who, in addition, is investigating two other acts under the same modality committed by the gang.

CA/ED