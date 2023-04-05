While Nicole Neumann prepares to marry Manu Urcerarumors grow around the relationship between the model and her eldest daughter, Indiana Cubero. The thing is the link between the two would not be good for some timey the differences would increase.

In this complex context, The journalist Laura Ubfal said that the link with Urcera would have triggered the differences with the adolescentwho decided to live with his father Fabián Cubero and your partner, Little Viscount.

Ubfal pointed out that the information was confirmed by the ex-soccer player, in the magazine «Pronto» where he gave an exclusive interview. “She does not feel comfortable living with her mother,” said Cubero in that talk, which made it clear that Indiana disagrees with the model’s partner.

As reported by Ubfal, the distance between Indiana and Nicole has to do with that point: “it’s because of coexistence” remarked. And he added a detail: “When they were in Europe, he was walking around the room in his underwear, so to speak.”

The tension between the teenager and the model has been growing since last December, when they didn’t celebrate Christmas together. In fact, Indiana also did not participate in her mother’s commitment to the runnerwhich took place at the end of the year.

Nicole’s personal situation would not be good with her in-laws either., as it became known in the last hours. It also happens that the preparations for the wedding also generated differences with her mother-in-law Cecilia, Urcera’s mother.

Where will the wedding of Nicole Neumann and Manu Urcera be?

About the great event that has the couple as protagonist, Nicole Neumann only revealed one detail: “It will be very far”. So it is expected that the wedding will be next December 8 in San Carlos de Barilochein a place that would open exclusively for the couple.

For now it is estimated that there will be a religious weddinghence It is not ruled out that it will be held in the Cathedral of Bariloche or in a remote chapelnear the secret place where the wedding is organized.

