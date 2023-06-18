They beat a 12-year-old girl in a school in La Plata and other classmates filmed it

A 12-year-old girl was the victim of a brutal beating at a school in La Plata and other colleagues filmed the violent episode, which occurred in the bathroom of the establishment. The mother of the assaulted minor filed a police complaint, said that her daughter “has been bullied for a long time” and accused the school authorities of “having done nothing” in the face of the violent event.

The attack occurred in the Secondary School n°26 and it was recorded by other students, who saw how the attacker punched and kneed the victim and hit her repeatedly against the ground.

The young woman’s mother assured that “They did not attend” their daughter after the attack, and they did not intervene to protect her from the bullying that “He has suffered for a long time.”

In the video of the beating, you can see how the attacker hits the victim with her fists and knees and throws her to the ground while other girls, including the one filming, harangue her. “Go ahead, Nai, hit him pineapples”, a colleague tells her, but the young woman cannot let go. This happened in the bathroom of the institution, and according to the complaint from the mother of the assaulted student, no one came to assist her.

The girl’s mother told A24 that “the classmates harass her, threaten her” and although she takes her and goes to look for her “inside the school I cannot protect her.”

The state of the beaten girl

In statements, the mother of the second-year student said that her daughter “they almost killed her” and that “nobody called me from school.”

“No one assisted my daughter. They didn’t call the ambulance either.”, said the woman, noting that she found out a day after what happened, because her daughter had not told her what happened at the time. It was through the video that later went viral that she saw the attack suffered by her daughter.

The girl for the beating has “polytrauma to the head” and a “traumatismo cervical”, and will have to wear a neck brace for a few days to recover at home.

“I don’t know who to turn to anymore. On top of that, they tell me to take my daughter out of school, but I have my three children there, I can’t change my life for these inoperatives”, explained the woman, who reported the attack at the 9th Police Station in that city.

