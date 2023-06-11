they began to choose and the expectation grows

On another key electoral day, the provinces of currents, Mendoza, saint Louis y Tucuman will go to the polls this Sunday,Before the watchful eye of the national leadership, recently entangled by its own inmates.

Although the four districts agreed on the date, not everyone will vote for the samesince in the case of Mendoza, San Luis and Tucumán, executive positions will be electedin addition to legislators, from governor and vice, to mayors and presidents of development commissions.

In Corrientes, on the other hand, the citizens will pay exclusively to renew half of the seats in the Legislature and the provincial Senatecurrently controlled by the local ruling party.

Elections 2023 in Mendoza: how the voting began, what is elected and who is running

This Sunday will be held Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Compulsory (PASO) in the province of Mendoza, to elect the positions of governor, vice, deputies and senators, provinces and mayors.

Mendoza sleeps, but the schools should have started at 8 on time, to receive the voters. The cold slowed everything down. There is a lack of authorities and there are schools closed. At the Compañía de María school, for example, three tables needed to be formed and that is why they did not open. The voters were left out.

The electoral calendar was characterized by its complexity, given that several municipalities in the interior decided to split their elections from the provincial ones, and in turn, the provincial government decided to do the same with the national ones.

For these elections, in which the Single Paper Ballotthe ruling party, related to Together for Change, will seek to retain the governorshipleading in this instance two candidates: the ex-governor alfredo cornejo and the national deputy Louis Petri.

For the opposition, La Unión Mendocina appeared with Omar de Marchia former political partner of Cornejo, as a candidate for the governorship, and the Elegí Mendoza Front, representing Peronism, which will lead four candidates to the highest executive position: Omar Parisi, Guillermo Carmona, Nicolas Guillen y Alfredo Guevara.

The Left and Workers Front will also present themselves, with Lautaro Jimenez y Victor da Vila as candidates; and the Green Party, which will have as its gubernatorial candidate Mario Vadillo.

Elections 2023 in San Luis: what is voted for and who is running

With 1,308 tables in 265 schools throughout the province, the elections began in saint Louis. The main gubernatorial candidates will vote at almost the same time. The official Jorge “Gato” Fernandez Ior will be at school 251 in Tilisarao, at 10. While the opposition candidate Claudio Poggi He will arrive fifteen minutes earlier, but at the Pringles School, in the San Luis capital.

Through the controversy Lemma Law, the province of San Luis will celebrate today its general election for the positions of governor, vice, mayors and municipal commissioners. It will also vote for provincial senators and deputies, as well as for councilors.

Regarding the applications, and from the aforementioned regulations, the Justicialist Party It will carry four candidates for governor under the motto Union for San Luis: Jorge Omar Fernandez, Luis Marcelo Amitrano, Diego Martin Gonzalez y Mariela Ines Cros.

For the opposition, the motto Cambia San Luis, local version of Together for Change, will be presented with the former provincial president, Claudio Poggiand the leader Eduardo Gaston Mones Ruiz Martinezas gubernatorial candidates.

In addition, they will compete slogan Left Front and Workers Unitywith Anahí Yohana Gómez as a candidate for governor, the Movement for Socialism Motto, which will lead Ítalo Gallardo Muñoz as a candidate for the San Luis executive.

Elections 2023 in Tucumán: what is voted for and who is running

With a series of delays, voting began in Tucumán. In some schools in the capital and of Good herba municipality bordering San Miguel, the polls They didn’t open at 8 o’clock.

After the ruling of the Supreme Court that suspended the original date of the elections as a great backdrop, the province of Tucumán finally began to elect this Sunday, the executive positions, such as governor, vice and mayors, and legislative, to renew half of the provincial legislature and the deliberative councils.

The ruling party, led by the current governor Juan Manzurwho renounced his new candidacy for vice, will seek to retain the province for the Justicialista Party and the Front of Allcon Osvaldo Jaldo as a gubernatorial candidate.

Because of the opposition, they are Together for Change, which will lead to Roberto Sanchez as a candidate for provincial president, and La Libertad Avanza, the space of liberal deputy Javier Milei, with Ricardo Bussi as a candidate for governor.

At the same time, Federico Masso (Broad Front for Tucumán), Martin Correa (Left Front), Raquiel Grassino (Labor Policy) and Juan Coria (Nos Une el Cambio), will also compete for the highest executive position in the province.

Elections 2023 in Corrientes: what is voted for and who is running

Finally, the other province that will have elections this Sunday will be Corrientes, which, like Santiago del Estero and as a consequence of various federal interventions, will not elect governor and vice during this 2023.

For this reason, the more than 900,000 Corrientes authorized to vote will do so to renew half of the Legislature and the provincial Senatein addition to the deliberative councils of each one of the localities.

For these elections, the Eco+Vamos Corrientes front, the current ruling party, will compete with Pedro Cassani y Ricardo Colombiex-governor, as main candidates.

The Frente de Todos will also participate, with Gustavo Canteros y Celestial Ember leading the ballot, and Ganamos Corrientes, with Alexander Carlen and Pedro Coquito Raimondi.

