They begin to analyze the content of Natacha Jaitt’s iPad: what did the prosecutors ask to find?

A few days after the tablet of Natacha Jaitt outside unlocked, the journalist Matias Vazquez unveiled the unexpected turn that could give the cause who investigates the death of the media. Videos, photos, chats, emails and social networks are the main elements that prosecutors investigating the death of Natacha Jaittwho passed away in 2019, They requested to analyze the computer experts who will begin to review the content of the iPad next Tuesday of the model that, after four years of attempts, could be unlocked earlier this month.

The team of prosecutors, defined next Tuesday at 9 as the moment in which the material will begin to be analyzed.

«The document shows very strong names and surnames. They would have to appear to declarecounted as a panelist in in the afternoonafter in the program they talked about a “possible qualified homicide by poisoning”.

«They are tied to power… Let’s remember that last week the tablet was able to be opened when there were a few minutes of useful battery life left, it was strange…”, he added. To which his companions added the version that That tablet, which would contain evidence that would incriminate the high levels of power in various types of crimes, would have been “manipulated”.

They requested an inquiry request from Gonzalo Rigoni

In the same line, it was revealed that they would call Rigoni to testifyone of the suspects crime of Natacha Jaitt.

“They filed a request in court. They request the investigation of Rigoni, for them the author of the crime of Natacha. They ask for a new expertise and also explain in detail how Natacha Jaitt was poisonedthey want the case for homicide by poisoning to be recast,” they said.

«The evidence was presented to request the investigation of Gonzalo Rigoni, this person who always puts himself in the eye of the storm. The three lawyers for the Jaitt family also agreed with this. The three agreed to present these compelling evidence that have very specific data that could complicate Rigoni“, hill vazquez.

