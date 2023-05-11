They broke up and he sent her the account of everything he spent on the relationship: from pizza to transportation

Social networks are the scene of a large number of anecdotes and stories told by their different users. A young woman had recently ended her relationship and her ex-partner decided to charge her for each of the expenses she had. It didn’t take long for the situation to go viral. TikTok.

Through her @tiny.aisle account, the woman showed the particular file that her ex-boyfriend sent her, days after the relationship ended. “When I’ve dated men who wouldn’t even let me touch my card,” she added in her description.

He post reached two million views and generated comments of all kinds. It is that the man seemed to keep a detailed control of each of the expenses that he had had during the courtship and, after finishing, he sent the document to the young woman with details of the amount, concept and date.

The elaborate list showed each of the expenses and the man tried to charge him the difference of everything he had spent more in that time. “I’m not settling for a 50/50 relationship where my ex wrote every time we ate out and I have to return the favor as if he wasn’t in a relationship,” the woman said.

Fuel, meals and expenses of all kinds were detailed in the file. The comments were not long in coming, both against the subject: “This is really scary” or “you have to be kidding”, as well as those who complimented his financial ability: “I may have to go to finance school”, wrote one user, “at least we know it’s financially savvy and in control of her finances,” added another.

The video