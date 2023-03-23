The main unions in Uruguay will hold a Thursday strike in rejection of pension reform that the government intends to apply Luis Lacalle Pou, similar to the one implemented in France and that generated protests for several days.

This strike, promoted by the PIT-CNT, occurs when the project has half sanction in Congress, after having been debated in the Senate at the end of the previous year, and all that remains is for it to be approved by the Deputies.

So far the retirement age in Uruguay is 60 years, but with the new project varies between 63 and 65, according to the year of birth of each worker and the contributions made.

Consequently, those born in 1973 will retire at the age of 63 in 2036; those of 1974 will do it with 64 years in 2038, yen 2040 it will be the turn of those of 1975, with 65.

HOY 23/03 · PARO GENERAL

📢 AGAINST THE GOVERNMENT PENSION REFORM 📍 10 am Gathering on the UdelaR esplanade and mobilization towards the Legislative Palace PIT-CNT pic.twitter.com/tPi3mO5EYX — PIT CNT (@PITCNT1) March 23, 2023

The measure generated the rejection of the main unionswho will march tomorrow from the University of the Republic to the Legislative Palace under the motto “For my future and for yours.” A high level of adhesion is expected, beyond the fact that each sector will join in a different time slot, according to its activity.

A similar reform was recently applied by the government of Emmanuel Macron in France, by raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 yearsand that generated riots throughout the country, with clashes between civilians and police.

