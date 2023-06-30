retired that collect through the National Social Security Administration They can request a loan of up to $240,000 and pay it in 48 installments at a prime rate of 29%.

In addition, this Friday, ANSES reported the payment schedule for all benefitswhich includes the payment of the $17,000 bond to retirees and pensioners y the amount of the Alimentar Card for holders of the Universal Assignment for Children (AUH), Universal Assignment for Pregnancy (AUE) and non-contributory pensions.

ANSES credits retired 2023

The current loan lines are intended for:

– Retirees and pensioners

– Universal Pension for Older Adults (PUAM)

– Non-contributory pension (PNC) for disability or mothers of 7 children

– Pensions of the Reparatory Regime for former political prisoners

– Honorary Pension for War Veterans

The loans have amounts from $5,000 to $240,000with a return period in 24, 36 or 48 installments, with a fixed rate of 29%.

ANSES loans for retirees: who can access

Retirees and pensioners who want requesting $240,000 must meet only two requirements:

– Reside in the country.

– Be less than 92 years old at the time of finalizing the credit.

• How do I apply for an ANSES Credit?@FerRaverta explained in the @TV_Publica how to obtain an ANSES Credit for retirement and pension holders. 🔗 + info and https://t.co/jOMFDtl7A1#ANSESResponde #CréditoANSES pic.twitter.com/yz0FXIYYxW — ANSES (@ansesgob) June 30, 2023

The credit can be requested online through the platform Mi Considered:

1- Go to «Mi Considered» with CUIL and Social Security Code. can be accessed from anses.gob.ar or with the mobile app.

2- Present the necessary documentation: DNI and CBU.

3- In the menu, go to “Anses Credits” – “Request credit” – “Retirement and Pensions” (or other benefit).

4- Determine the amount and term.

5- Send the request and download the voucher.





