‘THEY CAN SEE MORE THAN YOU CAN SEE’: UNDERCOVER Manager Jun Takahashi Presents Personal Oil Painting Exhibition

UNDERCOVER Manager Jun Takahashi to Hold Personal Oil Painting Exhibition in Tokyo

Tokyo, Japan – Jun Takahashi, the manager of renowned fashion brand UNDERCOVER, will be showcasing his personal oil painting collection titled “THEY CAN SEE MORE THAN YOU CAN SEE” at the esteemed Tokyo gallery, GALLERY TARGET. The exhibition, which is set to commence on August 19, will feature 26 oil paintings and a selection of bronze sculptures that Takahashi has been diligently working on since 2013.

In a recent statement, Jun Takahashi revealed, “I never intended to showcase these works. Oil painting is simply a hobby of mine. Through the journey of continuous painting, I discovered my own artistic aesthetics and came to understand the concept of ‘abnormal beauty.’ The pursuit of fashion design follows a similar path.”

Takahashi’s paintings often begin with his favorite musicians as subjects. He has notably created portraits of iconic figures such as John Lydon and Ian Curtis, depicting them without eyes. Additionally, he has experimented with works featuring silk tulle accents, giving his characters a slightly blurred appearance. These paintings delve into the inner narratives of the subjects, inviting viewers to interpret their own stories.

“THEY CAN SEE MORE THAN YOU CAN SEE” will be showcased at GALLERY TARGET in Shibuya, Tokyo, from August 19th to September 9th. Art enthusiasts and admirers of Jun Takahashi’s work are encouraged to seize this opportunity to experience his unique artistic vision firsthand.

Exhibition Details:

THEY CAN SEE THAN YOU CAN SEE



Date: August 19 (Sat) to September 9 (Sat), 2023

Location: GALLERY TARGET, 1st Floor, 5-9-25, Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Opening hours: 12:00–19:00 (Closed on Mondays and Sundays)

Tel: 03-6427-3038