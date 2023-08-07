Home » ‘THEY CAN SEE MORE THAN YOU CAN SEE’: UNDERCOVER Manager Jun Takahashi Presents Personal Oil Painting Exhibition
Entertainment

‘THEY CAN SEE MORE THAN YOU CAN SEE’: UNDERCOVER Manager Jun Takahashi Presents Personal Oil Painting Exhibition

by admin
‘THEY CAN SEE MORE THAN YOU CAN SEE’: UNDERCOVER Manager Jun Takahashi Presents Personal Oil Painting Exhibition

UNDERCOVER Manager Jun Takahashi to Hold Personal Oil Painting Exhibition in Tokyo

Tokyo, Japan – Jun Takahashi, the manager of renowned fashion brand UNDERCOVER, will be showcasing his personal oil painting collection titled “THEY CAN SEE MORE THAN YOU CAN SEE” at the esteemed Tokyo gallery, GALLERY TARGET. The exhibition, which is set to commence on August 19, will feature 26 oil paintings and a selection of bronze sculptures that Takahashi has been diligently working on since 2013.

In a recent statement, Jun Takahashi revealed, “I never intended to showcase these works. Oil painting is simply a hobby of mine. Through the journey of continuous painting, I discovered my own artistic aesthetics and came to understand the concept of ‘abnormal beauty.’ The pursuit of fashion design follows a similar path.”

Takahashi’s paintings often begin with his favorite musicians as subjects. He has notably created portraits of iconic figures such as John Lydon and Ian Curtis, depicting them without eyes. Additionally, he has experimented with works featuring silk tulle accents, giving his characters a slightly blurred appearance. These paintings delve into the inner narratives of the subjects, inviting viewers to interpret their own stories.

“THEY CAN SEE MORE THAN YOU CAN SEE” will be showcased at GALLERY TARGET in Shibuya, Tokyo, from August 19th to September 9th. Art enthusiasts and admirers of Jun Takahashi’s work are encouraged to seize this opportunity to experience his unique artistic vision firsthand.

Exhibition Details:
THEY CAN SEE THAN YOU CAN SEE

Date: August 19 (Sat) to September 9 (Sat), 2023
Location: GALLERY TARGET, 1st Floor, 5-9-25, Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
Opening hours: 12:00–19:00 (Closed on Mondays and Sundays)
Tel: 03-6427-3038

You may also like

How to make a rich cabbage lasagna?

Breaking Through the Game: How Emerging Streetwear Brands...

Controversial Statements by Yahritza and her Essence Spark...

to whom does the benefit reach

San Cayetano: due to insecurity, they suspended the...

The Last Redemption Unveils “Black Phoenix” Jewelry Series,...

Blockade of drivers in one of the delegations...

The Resurrection of Yemayá: A Recreated Tale of...

Park Seo Joon Opens Up About Feeling Embarrassed...

Runs the business of dental aesthetics

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy