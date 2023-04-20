They celebrated the first year of the San Vicente Operations Center with a quartet

The Operational Center of the CPC San Vicente celebrated one year since its creation and this Thursday, at 7:00 p.m., the municipal authorities will organize an act to present a balance of the works achieved in this sector of the city of Córdoba. In addition, they plan bonus track with the diffusion of a video called “Cuarteto del Centro Operativo”.

It is a performance by the director of the CPC San Vicente, Santiago Gómez; together with the quartet singer “El Gonza”; and the secretary of Participation, Juan Domingo Viola.

Therefore, for the presentation of the balance, the theme “Guilty of having management” will also be released, which aims to tell from the quartet how the decentralization process carried out by the municipality of Córdoba was developed through machinery available to the CPCs.

“Guilty of changing history that could not be decentralized. Guilty of fulfilling the dream that (Rubén) Martí had… Guilty of achieving the change that the entire city needed. Guilty of fulfilling the dream that Martín (Llaryora) planned”, says the lyrics of the song to recount the year of changes with Operations Center 12.

“Although this Thursday we are going to present the management of the Operational Center in numbers, it occurred to us to add this quartet as an original way of communicating our work… We are missing and as we progress the demands are greater, it is no longer enough to change the light bulb that for years was turned off, now the demand is for led light; It is not enough to clean the dump, the demand is to eradicate it definitively”, explained the director of the CPC San Vicente who put lyrics to the song.

According to the data that will be released this Thursday by the head of the CPC San Vicente, in one year 2,136 lighting problems were solved; 1,306 drains were carried out; 597 garbage dump cleanings and 135 lighting removals, in addition to street leveling work in different neighborhoods. He currently reported that they are working on improvements in the streets of the Kronfuss neighborhood.

“Beyond the color data, the lyrics of the song synthesize our State policy: to achieve decentralization with serious investment, with planning, bringing responses to the neighborhoods from the neighborhoods and following Martí’s dream that Martín made real,” he added. Viola as responsible for setting up the operational centers in the city.

