They challenged a speed camera with a foot race and went viral

TikTok is one of the social networks preferred by young people, mainly to publicize different situations of everyday life or some hilarious and particular ones.

A group of young people was the protagonist of a hilarious video that soon went viral.

One by one, the boys put their running speed to the test, challenging a speed radar located on a route in Uruguay.

The device is used to calculate the speed at which vehicles travel, however, they decided to measure their speed on foot. The hilarious video did not take long to become popular on the social network by the user @ lucaperdomo1899. In fact, the clip gained great notoriety on Twitter, where it was shared by hundreds of users.

Look at the video

