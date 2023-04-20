They claim it was a NASA satellite.

In the last hours, a deep concern seized Ukrainian citizens and generated a wave of speculation on social networks. is that a strong flash of light crossed the skies of kyivthe capital of the European country.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



Shortly after the strange phenomenon was detected, the authorities calmed the population by warning that it was a apparent “NASA satellite” that fell on the capital territory.

«Around 22 (at 16 in Argentina) on April 19, a bright flash of an aerial object was observed in the sky of kyiv“, declared the head of the city’s military administration, Sergiy Popko, on Telegram.

“According to preliminary information, the phenomenon was the result of the fall of a NASA satellite on Earth“he added.

Social networks were soon filled with speculation and memes when they were surprised by the flash. The reactions reached such a point that the Air Force itself asked not to use its official emblem for humorous purposes.

The authorities of #Kyiv have officially stated that the flash in the sky is the result of a NASA satellite crashing down. “At around 10:00 p.m. on April 19, a bright glow from an aerial object was observed in the sky over Kyiv. According to information… pic.twitter.com/2qlAKnD5YM — Ukraine News 24 hours (@UKR_token) April 19, 2023

Popko specified that after the flash the anti-aircraft alarm was activated, although “air defense was not operational.” The authorities shortly after confirmed that the flash was “related to the fall of a satellite/meteor«.

However, the Ukrainian air force noted that the episode still needed to be clarified.

For his part, A NASA spokesman denied the kyiv government claim, saying there appeared to be some confusion over an earlier announcement. that the agency had done about deorbiting a retired satellite in the early hours of Thursday morning.

What is the object that would have fallen in Ukraine

On Monday, the United States space agency had announced that an old 300-kilo satellite would cross the atmosphere again at some point. Although NASA expected most of it to burn up, it conceded that “some components” could “survive”.

The risk of these fragments harming an individual is low, approximately one in 2,467, NASA said.

The object in question it was the RHESSI satellite, used to observe solar flares. It had been put into orbit in 2002 and decommissioned in 2018.



