They claim that the 19-year-old who died in the Titan submarine was “terrified” by the trip

Suleman Dawood19 years old, was one of the crew members, along with his father, of the titan submarine, which imploded while descending to visit the wreckage of the Titanic, more than 3,000 meters deep. Once the sad outcome of the boat was confirmed, it was learned that the deceased young man I had doubts about the expedition and “I was not very convinced» to join.

This was revealed in the last hours, Azmeh Dawood, Suleman’s aunt and older sister of Shahzada, the millionaire vice president of the Engro Corporation. In dialogue with NBC News, the woman assured that her nephew felt “scared»for his immersion to the bottom of the North Atlantic, to observe the wreck of the famous ocean liner.

According to his testimony, the university student, despite his objections to the previous one, ended up accepting the tripsince it coincided with Father’s Day weekend and he wanted to accompany his father, who was a fan of the Titanic story.

“I think of Suleman in there, maybe gasping… To be honest, it’s been paralyzingAzmeh commented, while calling his nephew “like a good hearted person«.

During the communication with the American signal, the woman also clarified that in recent years she had lost contact with her brother, Suleman’s father, although she assured that upon learning of his death, she remembered the love she felt for him.

“He was my brother“, he said, between tears and with a broken voice, and added:”I held him in my arms when he was born«.

Before concluding, he acknowledged that Shahzada, since she was very young, was “absolutely obsessed» with the Titanic, and which was not surprising when he bought tickets for the expedition from OceanGate, the firm responsible for the imploded submarine.

Missing Titan Submarine: What is a Catastrophic Implosion?

An implosion is the opposite of an explosion. It occurs when an object collapses and contracts towards its center -implodes- by the action of forces, which can be external or internal. According to experts in the field, this fact caused the fatal outcome in the titan submarineTitanic explorer who had disappeared.

The catastrophic implosion may have been caused by a hull breach. The remains of the apparatus were found by a remote controlled vehicle operated by the Canadian ship Horizon Arctic and later experts determined that they are consistent with a catastrophic implosion. In this way, it confirmed that the ship suffered a break and subsequent collapse caused by greater pressure from outside.





