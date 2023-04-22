They closed an optician in Puerto Madero: it sold irregularly imported glasses

In a Customs operation, they closed an optician located in Puerto Madero that sold glasses with inscriptions of brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Gucci y Pradabut that they had been imported irregularly, so there are doubts about the authenticity of the merchandise.

“The inspection of the General Directorate of Customs verified a series of irregularities that indicate that they had been imported irregularly, whereby even the authenticity of the lenses could be in question,” they detailed in a statement.

For this reason, they seized the merchandise whose estimated value amounts to USD 70.000 and they decided to close the optician located in the exclusive neighborhood of Puerto Madero.

The glasses were not certified by ANMAT, so their use could be risky. Photo: Customs

Customs also detailed that “strikingly” the glasses of these aforementioned brands “only sold them for cash, in cash” while the rest of the lenses were sold conventionally.

The sunglasses of the aforementioned high-end brands lacked the proper customs tax stamps, as well as the documentation that endorsed their legitimate entry into the national territory. It should be remembered that, in addition to fashion accessories, glasses are products related to eye health: as they lack ANMAT certification, it cannot be guaranteed that their use would be safe.

The store was closed and the merchandise was seized. Photo: Customs

Norberto Fermani, president of the Argentine Chamber of Optical Industries (CADIOA), said: “This type of action is important because, in addition to caring for the health of the population, they protect the merchants who manufacture and import optical products in compliance with the regulations . We celebrate that measures are taken against unfair competition”.

