They closed the case for sexual abuse against Rodrigo Eguillor, “el Cheto de Banfield”: they declared him inimputable

Rodrigo Eguillornicknamed “El Cheto de Banfield”, was dismissed in the case in which he was accused of sexual abuse after being filmed struggling and pushing a woman on the balcony of an apartment, at the end of 2018. The 28-year-old he was declared unimputable by a Medical Board.

The son of the prosecutor of Lomas de Zamora Paula Martinez Castro was charged with “sexual abuse aggravated by carnal access, illegal deprivation of liberty aggravated by mediating violence and threats”, a case that generated a great media stir after the appearance of Eguillor in different television interviews. During the process, the suspect was arrested twice.

Rodrigo Eguillor: “I messed up, the shit was the video”

This Tuesday, the case against him was closed because a Medical Board made up of the psychiatrist Esteban Toro Martinez and the psychologist Mónica Herran (from the Forensic Medical Corps) ruled that he cannot face criminal proceedings for a “schizophrenia disorder” that he has suffered since he was 14 years old and, consequently, “is inimputable”.

It is a “chronic mental disorder consistent with a history of substance use disorderpersonality disorder and partially compensated unspecified psychotic disorder”, as described in the file.

Eguillor also knew how to fulfill house arrest in the house of his mother, the prosecutor Paula Martínez Castro.

In 2019, the judge of the Criminal and Correctional Oral Court No. 10, Alejandro Noceti Achaval, rejected the defense’s request for the young man to be transferred to a private psychiatric clinicand Eguillor was detained in the Ezeiza prison.

In a report carried out a year later, it had been indicated that the condition was “capable of stabilization, even lasting” but at that time it had not been determined whether the young man’s was fully “autonomous” or not. On that basis, it was concluded that he suffers from “a chronic psychotic disorder” partially compensated, and that he will require lifelong psychological and psychiatric treatment.

After allegations of sexual harassment and mistreatment, the chambermaid Ignacio Vélez Funes resigned

The episode for which Eguillor was arrested occurred on November 15, 2018, when he was seen struggling with a young woman who was 22 years old at the time on the balcony of an apartment in the San Telmo neighborhood of Buenos Aires. They had gone out dancing and later, in the building, the complainant said that he raped her and then tried to escape from her because the door was closed.

The defendant’s version was very different, he assured that the girl had “psychiatric problems” and that she really wanted to commit suicide and he saved her by holding her so that she would not throw herself from the balcony. “I grabbed her when she had half her leg out and there are thousands of witnesses. If I wasn’t there, the girl was going to kill herself.”, he had said in an interview.

The young man had already filed a second complaint for a similar crime, and the Police arrested him at the Ezeiza airport when he tried to travel to Madrid to see the Copa Libertadores final between River and Boca. After being benefited with house arrest, now charges were dropped and regained his freedom.

