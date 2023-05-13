They confirmed that the sewage pools have oil in front of the Neuquén Environmental Complex

The judicial expertise that sought to know the content of the pools that overflowed contaminants on the street at the entrance of the Neuquén Environmental Complex (CAN) revealed that the old local sinks not only smell of oil, but also contain hydrocarbons and oils.

The study became known this week as part of the progress of the precautionary measure that sought stop the dumping of pollutants on the fence. The case has as protagonists the municipality of Neuquén, the Ombudsman’s Office and the APDH as a third party for more than two years.

Justice it was not able to stop, not even with the threat of personally collecting fines from municipal officials, the continuous dumping without testing or control, of liquids with all kinds of wastes in the place.

At about 800 meters, the new urbanization of lots with services grows of relocated neighbors of the former settlements on the northern highway. “The abandonment situation that happens in the area of ​​the plateau, is distressing,” criticized the APDH Neuquen.

The APDH announced the discovery of hydrocarbons in the active pools of Colonia Nueva Esperanza and considered that the place is a sample of the “negligence” of the municipal State. «There continue to be innumerable daily unloadings of trucks from the city of Neuquén and those around it, which enter without any kind of control,” the agency insisted.

The municipality urged that Those old pools had to be remedied with a new sewage decantation and oxidation system that was put out to tender in the surroundings and when it was at 70% construction, the work on the fence ceased after the protest of the Mapuche community for the unconsulted action of moving the sewage dump in the vicinity of the community lof.

After this intervention, the transfer of the CAN in the future to another property and to the pools was announced. And the trucks continued to overflow with liquids of various origins, the old pools for the past two years. “It is seen that the Vaca Muerta award is for some,” criticized the APDH while ironizing in a statement the commune’s selfie policies that do not involve the environmental intervention that was required.

As a third party interested in environmental protection, the APDH reported that the tests revealed hydrocarbons and other substances in Colonia Nueva Esperanza: coliforms, fats and oils above the permissible limits, Diesel (DRO) and Gasoline (GRO) are part of the components from the contaminated area on the plateau.

In a publication of the Ombudsman’s Office, it was reported that defender Ricardo Riva asked the head of the commune’s environment portfolio to in the future oxidation pools on the plateau, an environmental impact study is carried out for better planning.

He recalled the antecedents that are shown today in the former pools of the 14 de Octubre neighborhood with pending remediation tasks, as well as the case of the active oxidation pools in the Nueva Esperanza Rural Colony.

