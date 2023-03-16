The Criminal Chamber of Rosario today confirmed the sentence to life imprisonment for drug lord Esteban Lindor Alvarado, who tried to escape last Friday in a helicopter from the Ezeiza federal prison, judicial sources reported.

Alvarado was sentenced to life on June 3 of last year for the crimes of homicide as instigator, money laundering, threats and shootings at judicial buildings and employees, and illicit association.

Second instance judges Alfredo Ivaldi Artacho, Guillermo Llaudet and Carolina Hernández confirmed the sentence established for Alvarado, although they modified the legal framework of the crime of money laundering, arguing that instead of aggravated it was simple.

millionaire fine

Judicial sources explained that for this reason the fine established in the first instance sentence by the court made up of judges Alejandro Negroni, María Isabel Mas Varela and Patricia Bilotta was reduced from 300 to 150 million pesos.

The appeal resolution confirmed the crimes for which “El Esteban”, as Alvarado is known in the Rosario criminal universe, was sentenced to the maximum penalty nine months ago.

It also ratified the sentences of Matías Horacio Ávila, Germán Facundo Fernández, Facundo Fabián Almada and Mauricio Jesús Laferrara, the members of the Alvarado gang tried in June, the latter considered one of the most violent hitmen of the narco-criminal organization.

The resolution also revoked a sentence that converted into an acquittal and reduced the sentence of another implicated, who had been prosecuted for money laundering as part of the business network set up by Alvarado to give legal appearance to money of illicit origin.

Frustrated escape plan

Last Friday the Argentine Federal Police (PFA) thwarted a plan by Alvarado to escape from the Ezeiza federal prison, where he is serving a life sentence and another 15-year sentence for drug trafficking.

The investigation by Procunar prosecutors, Diego Iglesias and his secretary Matías Álvarez, and federal prosecutor Cecilia Incardona, together with the Ministry of Security, allowed the escape of one of the country’s drug lords to be aborted.

According to the investigation, based on information provided by a person who knew about the plan, it was discovered that they intended to rescue him by helicopter from the Ezeiza prison.

The plan contemplated that the aircraft would descend on the property of the penitentiary unit, that the prisoner would climb a kind of net and that he would be transferred hanging to General Rodríguez, where accomplices would wait for him to escape.

Due to the fact, there are three people arrested, in addition to Alvarado, and a man nicknamed “Lobo” remains a fugitive, who according to the investigation was the one who was going to pilot the helicopter that the drug trafficker had bought in Paraguay.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

