They declare 10 police officers “guilty” for the sexual abuse of detainees at a police station in La Tablada

And popular jury today declared ten police officers “guilty” for the sexual abuse and humiliation of several detaineeswho suffered “dire and traumatic” consequences, committed between September 2019 and January 2020 at the police station in the Buenos Aires town of La Tablada, judicial sources reported.

The The juries’ decision was made this morning after several hours of deliberation after they listened to the different testimonies throughout the week at the headquarters of the local Industrial Union, located in San Justo.

Judicial sources reported that the Deputy Commissioner Lionel Maximiliano Gómez, who was in charge of the 3rd police station. of La Tablada when the attacks took place, He was convicted as a co-author of the crime of “sexual abuse with aggravated carnal access for being committed by an official of the police force repeatedly in five events”, together with the agent Silvina Eva Suárez.

Also, to sub-inspectors Javier Ramón González and Ángel Ariel Reales considered them “secondary participants” in these crimes.

While, by “severities” were declared Gómez, González, Reales, Silvia Viviana Solari and Lara de las Nieves Taramazzo were guilty, while Hernán Federico Garzón, Johanna Elizabeth Romero and Yanina Ester Vargas were guilty of “vejaciones”.

According to the sources, the jury also blamed Javier Norberto Hinojosa for “cover-up for personal favor.”

For their part, the policemen Maida Celeste Ruiz, Christian Andres Aliaga, Ariel Hernan Pasquale, Leandro Fabio Maidan and Valeria Alejandra Suarez They were found “not guilty.”

After the verdict of the jury, Judge Gerardo Gayol of the Oral Criminal Court (TOC) 4 of La Matanza went to an intermediate room for the next week, when the cessation hearing will be held in which the corresponding penalties will be imposed.

During the trial, the prosecutor Jorge Yametti and the Provincial Commission for Memory (CPM), which represented the victims, they accredited the sexual abuse and humiliation committed between September 2019 and January 2020, in the 3rd section. of La Matanza, with jurisdiction in La Tablada.

In the prosecution with preventive detention of the policemen, the judge of Guarantees 1 of La Matanza, Mari Castillo, He shared at the time “what was sustained by the prosecution in that the disastrous and traumatic consequences that the denounced events caused in them are more than notorious.”

In the letter, Castillo said that there was «situations of humiliation, abuse, discrimination and mistreatment, among other experiences that generated -to a greater or lesser extent- feelings of helplessness, fear and anguish, being the cornerstone of such diagnoses, assimilable to the episodes narrated in the proceedings».

The magistrate took into account the statements of the members of the CPM Inspections and Mental Health teams who interviewed the victims.

“And this also finds support in the sworn testimonies of the members of the CPM, who, in some of the cases, have been the first people to have direct contact with the situation and the victims, when approaching the police station in question, meet with the female residents, listen to them and observe the conditions in which they were found». stressed.

“It was like being in a concentration camp”

In this regard, one of the members of the CPM affirmed that when they left the place they had “the feeling that it was like having been in a concentration camp” and that twelve years ago they had been visiting prisons and police stations to inspect but this “level of torture and vexations” they had not seen him “for a long time”.

Another member of the same commission declared that for eight years she has been listening to people deprived of their liberty who denounce different types of abuses, but “this was terrible, due to the magnitude of the event and the continuity of the harassment.”

According to the spokespersons, four of the defendants were working at the time of their arrest on May 13, 2020, and the rest had already been dismissed in January of that year, when the CPM and the La Matanza General Defender’s Office denounced the facts and the Buenos Aires Ministry of Security ordered the intervention of the branch.



