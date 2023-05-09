They declare an agricultural emergency due to drought in 21 departments of Córdoba

The Ministry of Economy declared an agricultural emergency due to drought in 21 departments from the province of Cordoba. The decision was made official this Tuesday through resolution 600/2023 published in the Official Gazette.

The measure covers agricultural, forestry and fruit and vegetable farms.

The declaration reaches the departments of: Sobremonte, Dry River, Tulumba, Ischilin, Totoral, First River, Columbus, Punilla, San Alberto, Pocho, Santa Maria, Second River, San Justo, Third Above, General San Martin, Juarez Celman, Fourth River, General Rock, President Roque Saenz Peña, Union and Marcos Juarez.

The measure will be in force from March 1 to August 31 for agricultural, forestry and fruit and vegetable productions affected by drought.

In the case of livestock, it will run from March 1 to February 29, 2024.

In the case of agricultural, forestry and fruit and vegetable farms, it was determined that the productive cycle ends on August 31, while for livestock it was set on February 29, 2024.

In this way, the Ministry of Economy extended the benefit that it had already granted to other areas of the provinces, also affected by droughts and frosts.

The affected producers and producers must present a certificate issued by the competent authority of the province, stating that their properties or exploitations are included in the cases provided for in said article.

