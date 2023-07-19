They demand a response from the Río Negro security minister

This week a Cipolletti merchant was the victim of repeated robberies in her commercial workshop. the merchant Maria Paz Montelpare He assured that he was not the only victim, but that the salons that are adjacent to his property have also suffered robberies in recent days. Faced with this situation, the neighbors tired of the facts of insecurity seek to carry out a march for ask the minister of Security of Río Negro, Betiana Minor, provide an answer for the cipoleños.

Maria Paz Montelpare es Cipolletti merchant. This week a subject entered to steal in his workshop located on Alem street, and took all his tools. Montelpare assured that it’s not the first time, but on at least five occasions they buried to rob him.

Tired of the robberies and the acts of insecurity that plague Cipolletti, she He proposed to the city’s merchants to organize a march to ask for security and resources for the police forces.

“It is a situation that cannot continue in this way. We don’t know what else to do, this is not enough. We cannot continue living like this. I need the merchants to support me, most of us have been from robberies or attempted robberies. People are tired of denouncing and that nothing happens,” said Montelpare.

Besides, He asked that people who were victims of robberies make complaints. “We are only 20% of the people who denounce and that is a shame because it is a duty as a citizen. Even if nothing happens, let’s report the same so that a record remains. At Cipolletti, so far this year we have 300 complaints in half a year and this does not give an overview of what we are experiencing, ”he said.

during the last robberywhich happened on Saturday, the woman could see the subject walking on the roof of the premises, even I managed to take a picture of him, but he ran away. He made the complaint, but justice cannot stop the subject so far. “Today I have the premises closed out of fear, and I am asking that this person be arrested, but they tell me that they are not detaining him because they cannot link the evidence,” he said on Fmmaster.

Faced with the different criminal acts that occur in Cipolletti, merchants look to run the march. For now There is no date or time, but it will be to request more security resources from the provincial government.

“We want to work on the safety of all. We want to ask the security minister Betiana Minor to send the resources for the security forces. If we are telling you that we have only 12 policemen hanging around and 2 patrol cars, in the main police station of the city, we ask you to do something. It is a shame that a police station has this state, it seems to us an unfortunate situation, ”he concluded.

Insecurity in Cipolletti: what is the situation in the city

In cipolletti exist around seven police units in most they have between one and two cell phones to cover the radius that corresponds to them, but there are other police stations that do not have therefore the police officers must carry out the tours on foot.

The lack of vehicles is not the only drawback, but also in some cases the police stations receive fuel donations from neighbors to be able to patrol.

The police installations are not in conditions so that they can carry out their tasks, and even in some the Police employees must pay for the services of the unit.

Another challenge facing Cipolletti’s security forces is the shortage of human personnel to carry out patrols and faced with this scenario there is no response from the provincial government.





