They denounce embezzlement of funds in the “largest Mendoza” civil work

The Mendoza Governor Rodolfo Suarez He was denounced along with other officials for alleged diversion of funds from the work Little Pass of the Wind, characterized as the largest civil works in the province. It was through an accusation by the national deputy of the Frente de Todos, Marisa Ucedawho implicated two of the companies denounced by Sergio Massa after last week’s exchange rate run.

Breach of the duties of a public official and embezzlement were the crimes that the congresswoman denounced before the Justice and revealed this Friday, after being alerted anonymously.

According to the letter, the money destined for Portezuelo is purely and exclusively for the use of the project or other water works. However, the Trust for the Execution of the Portezuelo del Viento Multipurpose Water Use Work would have made transfers to companies in the financial sector.

“What aggravates this situation is that 2 of these 3 stockbrokers (MAX CAPITAL, TPCG VALORES and PP INVERSIONES) are part of those denounced by Minister Massa as responsible for the currency run that we have witnessed in recent days in our country” , posted Uceda in his account Twitter Referring to Max Capital and TPCG Valores, the latter raided last week.

In addition to Suárez, he also mentioned the president of the Empresa Mendocina de Energía Sociedad Anónima (EMESA), Pablo Magistocchi, as likely responsible for “million dollar transfers to 3 brokers from the Trust account”. EMESA is a private company whose shareholders are the province and its municipalities. Within its development area are renewable energies, gas and oil, hydroelectric, thermoelectric and power lines.

The Mendoza government’s response

After Uceda made the complaint public, the Mendoza Finance Minister, Victor Fayad, acknowledged that different agents are used for the funds but assured that the money is protected.

This is how the Portezuelo del Viento dam would look like.

“Portezuelo’s funds are many and the movements are made little by little so as not to generate any inconvenience so as not to generate distortions. It does not reach 2% of the total funds. It’s 20 million (dollars),” he said this Friday on Canal Nueve de Mendoza.

He also said that the remaining 98% is in Banco Nación. “This is not published but it is public,” Fayad defended himself before the consultations.

What is the work Portezuelo del Viento about

According to the Mendoza government itself, it is a 185-meter-high hydroelectric dam that is described as “the largest civil engineering work in the history of Mendoza.”

Located on the Río Grande, in Malargüe, it would generate an energy supply for 130,000 users, which quadruples the capacity of the Potrerillos dam. “Portezuelo del Viento will also increase the irrigated area for agricultural and livestock production, it will create a new tourist pole,” they say from the provincial executive.

The approximate value of the work is USD 1.023.362.922 for which the province received and will receive quarterly payments until October 2024.

