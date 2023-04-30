Home » They denounce that Manu Urcera hit a man who insulted Nicole Neumann
A new scandal would have been unleashed in the last hours around the couple of Nicole Neumann and Manu Urcera. It is that in social networks it transcended than the TC pilot he would have punched a man in the face, who ended up lying on the floor. Everything would have arisen as a result of a cry against the model.

«Manu Urcera hit a man who would have yelled at @nikitaneumann as a cuckold. In his discomfort due to his bad result in the race, Urcera physically assaulted who would have yelled at Nicole. The victim #LAM”, they wrote on the Twitter account of LAM, the program hosted by Ángel de Britto in America.

Until now, the protagonists did not refer to it.

What happened to Manu Urcera in Concepción del Uruguay

As reported by the magazine Soon, the event took place after Saturday’s race in Concepción del Uruguay, when the motorist was greeting his audience. It was there when the man He would have yelled something that Urcera didn’t like.

The pilot instead of ignoring the fact, decided to hit him in the face.

«He punched a fan, who ended up lying on the street and was taken away by the ambulance. The man yelled something at him, Urcera approached, asked for his hand to greet him and there he hit him, that is, treacherously.. On top of that, Manu was in custody and the man alone. It hit him in the pear, he fell to the floor, he got a bloody stain and the people bitched at Urcerawho left with his motorcycle, “narrated an alleged witness on the bird’s social network.

In turn, the journalist specialized in sports Carlos Saavedra, also provided details about what happened. «Saturday night fever in #TCenConcepcion. In pits with a lot of people walking. A fan at the passage of Manuel #urcera yelled at him an outburst. The tc champion reacted, got off his motorcycle and punched him in the face«, .

And along the same lines, he added: “The fan falling to the floor he would have hit his head on a sharp surface. Shocked, he would have been referred to a care center. CD Saibene in knowledge of the subject said that he was waiting for a report from the head of security Actc to raise it to caf Actc ».


