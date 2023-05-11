They denounce that three years ago they robbed them in Roca

A resident of Roca for three years denounces that strangers enter a private property where he works as a manager and steal items from the place. Amilcar Sosa is the manager of the property located in Castello and Route 22, where the company Sidrera Tunuyán had its plant.

The man said that he has made several police complaints by people who enter and occasionally occupy the sleeping facilities. He also added that they also steal plates and other elements.

The person in charge pointed to people who work in that sector on the traffic light of Route 22. “First we found them sleeping in the droughts and then they went into one room”Sosa said.

The room you are referring to is on Calle Castello, several meters from the floor. The man pointed out that the last time this happened was on Tuesday when they realized that two young people were inside this construction which previously functioned as an employee changer.

Sosa pointed out that today They called the police personnel to ask these people to leave the place.

He also reported that they have suffered many robberies. “Yesterday A couple of plates were stolen and around here they have taken everything such as cables, lights, water pumps, “he explained.

“They are waiting for one to leave and they get in. The next day they disappear because they know there are people, they watch your schedules when you enter and leave, when you are, when you are not, there are several,” he expressed indignantly.

He The man said that he has made several complaints at Police Station 48 de Mosconi and will also make presentations in court.



